Selena Gomez Shares Sweet, Heartfelt Reaction As Best Friend Taylor Swift Celebrates Engagement News

When Taylor Swift shared her engagement, the internet began to rejoice, yet no better, no more sincere response of a lifetime than that of her best friend, Selena Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star gave a beautiful photo of the newly engaged Swift the simple, yet efficient, sentence in her Instagram Story.

When bestie gets engaged the response was complemented by the classic, You’re My Best Friend by Queen, a touching detail that summed up their long-term relationship. This was no ordinary congratulations, this was the testament to a friendship that has survived the highs and lows of fame, romance and self/growth during the course of 16 years.

Selena-Taylor Friendship Forged in Fame and Love

Taylor and Selena started dating in 2008, both teenagers dating the Jonas Brothers. Swift, whose life then parallels that of the Jonas Brothers, and Gomez, whose life then parallels that of the Jonas Brothers, shared a similarity in the tumultuous nature of the life of a young celebrity. The best thing to emerge out of such relationships was each other as Gomez once said.

Their relationship has withstood a decade and a half of career ups, heartbreaks and personal ups and downs. Their sincere relationship has been long popular among fans, who would hardly find it in Hollywood.

Full Circle Love Story

Both Selena and Taylor engagements look like a lovely full circle moment to the fans. Last year, Gomez showed that she was also engaged to producer Benny Blanco, and Swift was one of the first to congratulate her, joking that she would be the flower girl.







At this time, when Swift is involved, the roles have been wonderfully inverted. This coincidental leap into a fresh chapter of their lives is not only a coincidence; but a resolution of a shared belief of love which was initially proclaimed in a resurfaced tweet document of 2009.







Taylor Swift in it informed a young Gomez, that real love still occurs, here and there I must believe that. You do too.” It appears that that thought is now reality to these two best friends, and it works perfectly in time.

