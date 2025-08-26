LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

OMG, did we hear right? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! The pop diva and NFL hunk announced it on Insta, showing off a jaw-dropping ring. Get ready for the wedding of the century, y'all!

Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce (PC: Instagram/ @taylorswift)
Taylor Swift Engaged to Travis Kelce (PC: Instagram/ @taylorswift)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 26, 2025 23:22:48 IST

Swifties! You are not ready for this, Hollywood Icon and MOTHER Taylor Swift is going to be a wife. The pop star announced her engagement with boyfriend, NFL champion Travis Kelce via Instagram. Their wholesome engagement pictures will go down in history. The couple shared this unexpected  yet exciting news on August 26, 2025, with a heartfelt caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” This is a new milestone in their already very public love life.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A Romance From Sweet Beginnings

This hot romance kicked off in July 2023 when Kelce went to Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. It all started with a very cute moment when he made a friendship bracelet and tried to connect with Swift but missed his chance.

Kelce later shared his story on the New Heights podcast, which caught the attention of Swift. By September, the pair were about to flourish, with Swift cheering alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, at Chiefs games. Their chemistry found expression through public kisses, with Swift’s squad descending upon games. Sources say Swift liked Kelce’s great family values, while Kelce admired her work ethic, making great building blocks and one of the most iconic couples of Hollywood.

Engagement Rumours Finally Confirmed

Rumours had flown for months, fed by Swift’s party photos that had blurred images of a ring on her finger and by a diamond infinity ring that was seen in January 2025. Insiders alleged a summer proposal,  the announcement was made via Instagram, with a romantic post of Kelce kneeling in a garden with a sparkler on his lady’s finger.

There was no ring on Swift’s New Heights appearance, but fans were busy celebrating the “fairy tale ending.” Sources suggest that the couple planned a private engagement, with Swift wanting a moment of surprise, allowing them to keep their fairytale like love story untouched.

What Happens Next for the Power Couple?

With Swift’s upcoming 12th album, ‘The Life of a Show Girl’ and Kelce’s NFL season in full swing, the pair is said to be planning a new life together in Kansas City. Insiders say they’re “all in,” already discussing marriage and kids, with Swift picturing a white wedding. 

While fans of Swift and the Chiefs await to hear more about their plans, the couple is having their own very special moment. Fans can’t be happier and bombarding socials with excitement and love.

Tags: hollywood newsTaylor SwiftTAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGEMENTTravis Kelce

