Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Entertainment > Is Mahershala Ali Not Doing Marvel’s Blade Anymore? Jurassic World Rebirth Star Dodges The BIG Question Leaving Fans Worried

Is Mahershala Ali Not Doing Marvel’s Blade Anymore? Jurassic World Rebirth Star Dodges The BIG Question Leaving Fans Worried

Mahershala Ali dodged Blade questions while promoting Jurassic World Rebirth, joking it’s a “Scarlett question.” Fans await his full debut as Marvel’s Blade, first teased in Eternals (2021). The reboot, announced in 2019, faces delays but remains in development.

Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 03:38:46 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

No matter the project, Mahershala Ali can’t seem to escape questions about Blade. While out promoting Jurassic World Rebirth—yep, that’s in theatres now—the two-time Oscar winner got hit with the inevitable Marvel question.

Is Mahershala Ali not doing Marvel’s Blade? 

During a quick-fire round in Vogue’s ‘Off the Cuff,’ co-star Jonathan Bailey tossed out, “How many MCU movies have you both done?” Ali didn’t bite. He just laughed and shot back, “Leave me out of it. That’s a Scarlett question,” nodding toward Scarlett Johansson.

Now, Johansson, of course, has played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in ten MCU films since Iron Man 2 dropped back in 2010. Bailey didn’t let it go, though, and grinned, “Well there’s one [Blade] that we’re very excited about.”

Here’s the thing: Ali did technically show up as Blade’s voice in a post-credits scene for 2021’s Eternals, but fans are still waiting to see him in the role.

When Marvel made the big announcement

Marvel made a big deal announcing the Blade reboot with Ali back in 2019, but it’s been plagued by delays ever since. Directors have come and gone, that Hollywood writers’ strike in 2023 didn’t help, and the film got yanked from Marvel’s 2025 release calendar last year.

Still, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been pretty clear they’re not dropping the project. “We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him,” Feige said in November. He also promised that whenever something changes, fans will hear about it. So, for now? Blade’s still coming to the MCU—it’s just a matter of when.

ALSO READ: Did Zayn Malik Face Racism During His One Direction Days? Singer Drops A BIG Hint In New Single

Tags: blade sequelMahershala AliMahershala Ali newsmarvel news
Advertisement

More News

BRICS Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Sergey Lavrov In Rio, Discusses India-Russia Ties
With Jurassic World Rebirth $320 Million Opening, Scarlett Johansson Becomes Highest-Grossing Actor Of All Time
MS Dhoni Turns 44: Massive ‘Thala’ Cutouts Unveiled In Vijayawada As Birthday Celebrations Begin Early
Is Mahershala Ali Not Doing Marvel’s Blade Anymore? Jurassic World Rebirth Star Dodges The BIG Question Leaving Fans Worried
‘Don’t Come To Europe’: Indian Tourist’s Viral Warning Sparks Heated Debate Online
Did Zayn Malik Face Racism During His One Direction Days? Singer Drops A BIG Hint In New Single
Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help
Who Is Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne’s REACTION During Daughter’s Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
Reuters, Global Times, TRT World X Accounts Unblocked In India After Govt Clarification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?