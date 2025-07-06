Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Entertainment > Did Zayn Malik Face Racism During His One Direction Days? Singer Drops A BIG Hint In New Single

Did Zayn Malik Face Racism During His One Direction Days? Singer Drops A BIG Hint In New Single

Zayn Malik previewed his new rap “Fuchsia Sea,” addressing racism he faced in One Direction. The 32-year-old shared lyrics on Instagram hinting at struggles as “an Asian in a White band.” This comes months after marking 10 years since leaving the group.

The lyrics were posted by Malik on his Instagram Stories, and he assured fans that the song would be "coming soon."
The lyrics were posted by Malik on his Instagram Stories, and he assured fans that the song would be "coming soon."

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 03:19:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

British singer Zayn Malik appears to have addressed the racism he faced during his ‘One Direction’ days in his recent rap song, according to People.

The 32-year-old, on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share a preview of his new rap song titled “Fuchsia Sea,” which appeared to touch on his personal experiences, including the racism he says he faced while being a part of One Direction.
“Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? ‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation,” Malik recites in the song snippet.

“And while they concentrate on their elevation, I’ve got a round trip to the constellation / I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ’cause I worked hard in a White band, and they still laughed at the Asian,” the lyrics further read.

The lyrics were posted by Malik on his Instagram Stories, and he assured fans that the song would be “coming soon.”

According to People, the musical preview of his new music comes months after Zayn marked the 10th anniversary of his exit from One Direction. During a concert in Mexico City in March, he performed “Night Changes,” a hit song from One Direction’s 2014 album Four.

“It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years,” he told the crowd, adding, “Thank you, that was f—— amazing. I almost cried.”

Zayn was part of the original One Direction lineup with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late singer Liam Payne. The group was formed on The X Factor UK in 2010 and went on to become one of the biggest boy bands in the world. In 2015, Zayn announced his departure, saying he wanted time away from fame to live a normal life.

In March 2015, Malik took to his Facebook page to announce that he was leaving. “I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band,” he said.

“I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart,” he continued. “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry, and Niall.” 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: celebrity newslatest hollywood newsone directionzayn malik
Advertisement

More News

Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help
Who Is Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne’s REACTION During Daughter’s Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
Reuters, Global Times, TRT World X Accounts Unblocked In India After Govt Clarification
Why Did Chinese President Xi Skip BRICS Summit For The Very First Time? Putin Gives It A Miss Too But Joins Online
Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over ‘Pahalgam Terror’ Remark Amid Marathi Row
Who Is KaVontae Turpin And Why Was He Arrested? Cowboys Wide Receiver’s Mugshot Goes Viral
‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son
Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?