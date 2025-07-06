Live Tv
Who Is Monica Barbaro? Andrew Garfield's Adorable PDA With Rumoured Girlfriend At Wimbledon Goes Viral

Who Is Monica Barbaro? Andrew Garfield’s Adorable PDA With Rumoured Girlfriend At Wimbledon Goes Viral

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield made their couple debut at Wimbledon 2025, holding hands and sharing a sweet moment. The Oscar nominee and Spider-Man star have kept their romance low-key since February, but their stylish outing signals Hollywood’s newest “it couple.”

July 6, 2025 23:39:02 IST

Did Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield confirm their relationship at Wimbledon? The duo seem to be edging into Hollywood’s “it couple” territory.

Barbaro, who recently earned her first Oscar nomination for playing Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, has reportedly been seeing Garfield since February 2025.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield’s PDA at Wimbledon

Up until now, they’ve kept a pretty low profile. Their joint appearance at Wimbledon on July 6, though, feels like a soft launch: the first time they’ve shown up somewhere together, hand-in-hand, no attempt to duck the cameras.

At one point, they were even spotted sharing a quick kiss on the cheek in the middle of the crowd.

Both showed up dressed for the occasion, sticking to the classic Wimbledon whites but adding their own twists. Barbaro wore a white slipdress with a flowy skirt, strappy white sandals, and a brown leather purse—a solid mix of summer elegance and effortlessness.

The rumour mill’s been churning since February 2025, when a source let slip to *People* that the two were “really lowkey and spending time together quietly.” Both have mostly kept things private. Garfield, for his part, once told *Esquire* that he’d never confirm or deny anything about his personal life, period.

While Wimbledon marks their first official outing as a couple, there was already some buzz after Barbaro’s Met Gala debut in March. In a fan video, Garfield waited for her outside her hotel, and the two greeted each other with a hug—subtle, but telling. For now, it looks like they’re sticking to quiet moments and understated appearances, but it’s hard not to notice when two stars start to orbit each other like this.

Who is Monica Barbaro?

Monica Barbaro has quietly carved out a place for herself in Hollywood, earning respect for both her range and her undeniable screen presence. Born June 17, 1990, in San Francisco and raised in Mill Valley, she started out as a ballerina. She took that discipline seriously, going all the way to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts for a BFA in dance. That training, the sweat and precision, ended up serving her well in the physically demanding roles she’d tackle later.

Barbaro’s acting career kicked off around 2012. She got a bit of early buzz with the viral short, It’s Not About the Nail (2013)—if you’ve seen it, you remember it. TV came calling soon after: she landed parts in UnREAL (2016), nabbed a recurring spot on Chicago P.D., and then moved over to the spinoff Chicago Justice (2016–17). She didn’t get boxed in, though. Comedy? No problem. She held her own on Netflix’s The Good Cop (2018) and ABC’s Splitting Up Together (2018–2019).

Her real breakout moment? Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Playing Lt. Natasha “Phoenix” Trace, she went through legit military-style training—flying sequences and all—which put her ballet roots to work in a whole new way.

The role won over audiences and critics alike. She kept the momentum going with a lead in Netflix’s At Midnight (2023), a rom-com, and then jumped into the action-comedy FUBAR, sharing the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Then came 2024 and a serious turn: she took on the role of Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. Not content to just act the part, Barbaro learned guitar and worked with vocal coaches to do Baez justice. The effort paid off—she picked up her first Academy Award nomination and plenty of praise from critics and even Baez herself.

Right now, she’s balancing studio blockbusters, streaming projects, and some real award-season chatter. Monica Barbaro isn’t just another face in the crowd—she’s one of the names people are watching in Hollywood, and for good reason.

