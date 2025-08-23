LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’

Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’

Margot Robbie says she’d “love” to play Harley Quinn again, but admits no talks are happening for the DC Universe. With DC’s “Gods and Monsters” era rebooting Superman and Peacemaker, Robbie’s Harley hasn’t been confirmed. Fans now wonder if she’ll return or if the role will be recast.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 03:32:42 IST

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has become pretty much synonymous with the character at this point, thanks to her performances in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021).

All that, of course, was part of the now-sunset DCEU. The DC Universe. DCU is basically a soft reboot, kicking off its live-action slate with Superman in 2025, now starring David Corenswet instead of Henry Cavill. Peacemaker’s second season is on deck after that.

Margot Robbie talks about returning as Harley Quinn to DCU

So, what’s up with Robbie’s Harley? While promoting her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie spoke with Ash Crossan from ScreenRant.

When Harley came up, Robbie admitted, “She’d be a fun one to revisit,” but made it clear there’s nothing in the works. Nobody’s come knocking yet. She genuinely seems to enjoy the role, but as of now, she hasn’t been asked back.

She also shared, “I’ve heard nothing… You can’t get sick of Harley. I love her so deeply. I always had high hopes for her, like Batman- a character that lives on long after I’ve had a go at it. I feel like I need to share Harley”

Harley Quinn Recast Rumours Amid DCU Reboot

Looking at the bigger picture for the DCU: don’t hold your breath for a Harley cameo anytime soon. Robbie could always be keeping things under wraps, but, honestly, there’s been no sign that she’ll reprise her role in the new movies currently being planned.

So far, the only real carry-overs from the DCEU to the DCU have been the main Peacemaker cast, John Cena included, who even popped up briefly in Superman.

Viola Davis is sticking around as Amanda Waller, but a bunch of other major roles have been recast. Superman, Lois Lane, Perry White, Jimmy Olsen. 

Harley Quinn hasn’t shown up in the new live-action universe yet, and it’s still a mystery whether Robbie will get the invite or if the studio will hand the part to someone else.

Here’s the thing: Robbie’s open enthusiasm for the character is a good sign, and since Harley was a big part of The Suicide Squad (which ties directly to Peacemaker), there’s a clear way to bring her back if the studio decides to go that route. But as it stands? Nothing’s official. 

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

Tags: DC ComicsHarley Quinnjames gunnMargot Robbie

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’
Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’
Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’
Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?