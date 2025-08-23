Is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Coming Back To The DC Universe? Actress Says, ‘I Feel Like I Need To…’

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has become pretty much synonymous with the character at this point, thanks to her performances in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021).

All that, of course, was part of the now-sunset DCEU. The DC Universe. DCU is basically a soft reboot, kicking off its live-action slate with Superman in 2025, now starring David Corenswet instead of Henry Cavill. Peacemaker’s second season is on deck after that.

Margot Robbie talks about returning as Harley Quinn to DCU

So, what’s up with Robbie’s Harley? While promoting her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie spoke with Ash Crossan from ScreenRant.

When Harley came up, Robbie admitted, “She’d be a fun one to revisit,” but made it clear there’s nothing in the works. Nobody’s come knocking yet. She genuinely seems to enjoy the role, but as of now, she hasn’t been asked back.

She also shared, “I’ve heard nothing… You can’t get sick of Harley. I love her so deeply. I always had high hopes for her, like Batman- a character that lives on long after I’ve had a go at it. I feel like I need to share Harley”

Harley Quinn Recast Rumours Amid DCU Reboot

Looking at the bigger picture for the DCU: don’t hold your breath for a Harley cameo anytime soon. Robbie could always be keeping things under wraps, but, honestly, there’s been no sign that she’ll reprise her role in the new movies currently being planned.

So far, the only real carry-overs from the DCEU to the DCU have been the main Peacemaker cast, John Cena included, who even popped up briefly in Superman.

Viola Davis is sticking around as Amanda Waller, but a bunch of other major roles have been recast. Superman, Lois Lane, Perry White, Jimmy Olsen.

Harley Quinn hasn’t shown up in the new live-action universe yet, and it’s still a mystery whether Robbie will get the invite or if the studio will hand the part to someone else.

Here’s the thing: Robbie’s open enthusiasm for the character is a good sign, and since Harley was a big part of The Suicide Squad (which ties directly to Peacemaker), there’s a clear way to bring her back if the studio decides to go that route. But as it stands? Nothing’s official.

