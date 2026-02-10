LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Prakash Raj has cleared the air around Drishyam 3, saying he is not replacing Akshaye Khanna after rumours spread about casting changes. He confirmed he has joined the film in a new role as the makers introduce a fresh character.

Prakash Raj Breaks Silence on Drishyam 3 (Images: X)
Prakash Raj Breaks Silence on Drishyam 3 (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 10, 2026 21:18:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

There has been a lot of buzz and confusion around who will play a major role in the upcoming thriller Drishyam 3 after actor Akshaye Khanna exited the project. Amid wide speculation about replacements, veteran actor Prakash Raj has taken to social media to make a clear statement about his involvement in the film.

As per reports, rumours started circulating that Prakash Raj was stepping in to replace Akshaye Khanna in the Hindi version of the hit franchise. Some earlier reports even said that another actor, Jaideep Ahlawat, had been brought on board after Akshaye’s departure. But Prakash Raj dismissed all such speculation in a post on his X account.

Prakash Raj Says He Is Not a Replacement

Prakash Raj wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (And yes, I’m not replacing anyone..)” His message made it clear that while he has joined the cast of Drishyam 3, he is not a replacement for Akshaye Khanna’s character.

The news of Prakash Raj replacing Akshaye Khanna comes afterthe latter had reportedly opted out of the film last year, which started a wave of speculation in Bollywood. According to earlier industry reports, Akshaye’s exit was due to disagreements over remuneration and creative differences, including discussions about fees and even his look in the film. Some reports claimed he wanted a higher pay package and specific demands like wearing a wig, which the makers were not comfortable with.

Akshaye Khanna left after talks broke down

As per reports, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak later confirmed that Akshaye left the project just a day before the release of another hit film he starred in. He said that the actor was initially excited about the script but communication later broke down during talks.

Director Abhishek Pathak also addressed the situation, clarifying that Jaideep Ahlawat is not replacing Akshaye Khanna and that a new character is being introduced instead. “No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character,” he said, pushing back against earlier rumours, according to reports. 

Despite the casting drama, the rest of the original cast for Drishyam 3 including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor remains unchanged, and the film is on track to release on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 9:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Drishyam 3entertainment newslatest news

RELATED News

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

Why Jana Nayagan’s Producer Withdrew Court Case? Inside Vijay Film’s CBFC Legal Battle and What It Means for Release Date

LATEST NEWS

PAK vs USA | Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Bowler Sets Rare Record With Back-to-Back Four-Wicket Hauls At T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Kathmandu–Okhaldhunga Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Tamakoshi River, At Least 12 Dead, Search For Missing Continues

From Cancellations To Tech Stops: How Airlines Are Coping With Cuba’s Fuel Shortage As Aviation Crisis Deepens Amid US Oil Blockade

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

‘Gen-Z Were Promised Bangladesh Would Turn Into Singapore But Are Seeing It Turn Into Myanmar, Afghanistan: Ex-Bangladesh Minister | NewsX Exclusive

Mysore Sandal Soap Row: BJP Calls Out Congress For Anti-Kannada Mindset Over Appointing Actress From Another State, Tamannaah Bhatia Faces Heat Amid Relaunch

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

App Store Shake-Up: Apple, Google Agree To Fairness And Transparency Measures In UK

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 to Begin Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Eligibility And How to Apply

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’
Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’
Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’
Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

QUICK LINKS