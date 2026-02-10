Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

There has been a lot of buzz and confusion around who will play a major role in the upcoming thriller Drishyam 3 after actor Akshaye Khanna exited the project. Amid wide speculation about replacements, veteran actor Prakash Raj has taken to social media to make a clear statement about his involvement in the film.

As per reports, rumours started circulating that Prakash Raj was stepping in to replace Akshaye Khanna in the Hindi version of the hit franchise. Some earlier reports even said that another actor, Jaideep Ahlawat, had been brought on board after Akshaye’s departure. But Prakash Raj dismissed all such speculation in a post on his X account.

Prakash Raj Says He Is Not a Replacement

Prakash Raj wrote, “Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (And yes, I’m not replacing anyone..)” His message made it clear that while he has joined the cast of Drishyam 3, he is not a replacement for Akshaye Khanna’s character.

The news of Prakash Raj replacing Akshaye Khanna comes afterthe latter had reportedly opted out of the film last year, which started a wave of speculation in Bollywood. According to earlier industry reports, Akshaye’s exit was due to disagreements over remuneration and creative differences, including discussions about fees and even his look in the film. Some reports claimed he wanted a higher pay package and specific demands like wearing a wig, which the makers were not comfortable with.

Akshaye Khanna left after talks broke down

As per reports, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak later confirmed that Akshaye left the project just a day before the release of another hit film he starred in. He said that the actor was initially excited about the script but communication later broke down during talks.

Director Abhishek Pathak also addressed the situation, clarifying that Jaideep Ahlawat is not replacing Akshaye Khanna and that a new character is being introduced instead. “No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character,” he said, pushing back against earlier rumours, according to reports.

Despite the casting drama, the rest of the original cast for Drishyam 3 including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor remains unchanged, and the film is on track to release on October 2, 2026.

