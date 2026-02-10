LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: 'Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare' – Watch

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

Rakhi Sawant has sparked fresh Bollywood debate after a viral video where she suggested Amitabh Bachchan should marry Rekha and mocked Jaya Bachchan’s dressing sense. Her remarks have divided social media, with some calling it gossip and others calling it disrespectful.

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Fresh Bollywood Controversy (Images: X)
Rakhi Sawant Sparks Fresh Bollywood Controversy (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 10, 2026 20:32:32 IST

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

Controversial actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has once again stirred up Bollywood talk with a viral video in which she made bold comments about some of the industry’s most respected names.

 In the clip, Rakhi openly said she wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha and also took a swipe at Jaya Bachchan’s dressing sense. These comments have sparked a fresh wave of discussion across social media and entertainment circles.

Rakhi Mocks Jaya Bachchan’s Appearance

The video shows Rakhi speaking in her usual outspoken style. According to reports, she said things that many felt crossed a line, including remarks aimed at Jaya Bachchan’s appearance. Rakhi reportedly said “Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare,” a comment that seemed to mock how Jaya presents herself, suggesting she should dye her hair and do botox.

As per reports, she also repeated her controversial view that Amitabh Bachchan should accept Rekha as his partner. Rakhi insisted that Amitabh should come together with Rekha, a statement that immediately brought old memories and gossip back into the spotlight, especially around the long-discussed triangle involving Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.

Rakhi Reignites Amitabh–Rekha Rumours

For decades, the idea of a relationship between Amitabh and Rekha has been part of Bollywood folklore. Their on-screen chemistry in films like Silsila in the early 1980s fed rumours of a real-life bond, and the story has lived on in public imagination even though the actors themselves have stayed mostly tight-lipped about it.

Despite all the talk, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have remained married for many years, and Jaya has often been seen defending her personal and professional bond with him. In a famous reported moment from the past, she was said to have told Rekha clearly that “Amitabh mera hai aur mera hi rahega” which means that “Amitabh was mine, is mine, and will always be mine.”

Rakhi Divides Social Media

Still, Rekha’s mystery and mystique have endured. Over the years, she has rarely addressed the rumours directly but has occasionally made light-hearted or cryptic comments about Amitabh when asked in public settings.

Rakhi Sawant’s latest clip,which shows her making bold suggestions and personal remarks, has once again brought this old Bollywood story back into the news. Many fans see it as harmless gossip or however several people have termed the comments as disrespectful.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:32 PM IST
