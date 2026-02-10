‘Don’t Look Into His Eyes, Don’t Shake Hands’: Are There Strict Protocols To Meet Allu Arjun? Shocking Claims About Pushpa 2 Star’s Tantrums Go Viral

Allu Arjun Tantrums: Thanks to the massive success of the Pushpa movies, Allu Arjun is now a pan-India star. His fans go all out just for a glimpse of him. But lately, a short podcast clip has gone viral, and it’s stirred up some chatter online.

In the clip, a brand strategist says there are strict rules for meeting Allu Arjun, one of them is that you’re not allowed to look him in the eye.

Kaveri Baruah, who worked in brand strategy at Royal Enfield, talked about this on the podcast. She said, “I had another interesting encounter with Allu Arjun, the megastar from Hyderabad. South stars travel with a huge entourage.

Before meeting him, we got a note with 42 dos and don’ts, and there’s a manager for the manager for the manager. They’re strict, ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake hands.’”

The interviewer asked, “But why can’t I look at him?” Kaveri just shrugged, “How should I know? That’s the rule.” When pressed for more, she laughed it off and said, “I’m not telling you any more.”

Unbelievable rules of Allu Arjun. A media professional reveals some of the shocking “do’s and don’ts” when meeting megastar Allu Arjun. From strictly following a list of 42 rules to being told “don’t look in sir’s eyes” and “don’t shake hands,” Why someone can’t look in your… pic.twitter.com/pGv9UmhhBP — lakshman (@rebel_notout) February 10, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Of course, the internet had plenty to say after the clip blew up. One person tweeted, “Those aren’t his rules, those are his wife’s.”

Someone else dismissed the whole thing: “Nonsense. My father met Allu Arjun while he was shooting Pushpa 2 in Visakhapatnam. No bouncers, no manager drama. I’ll post the photo my dad took with him. Bookmark this. My dad was the one who gave permission for the shoot. It’s all made up.”

Another person chimed in, “@alluarjun is one of the most overrated actors out there, and honestly, I’ve heard he’s pretty arrogant. No one wants to talk about how he and most of the Telugu film industry, thrives on nepotism?”

What is the truth behind the meeting rules with Allu Arjun?

So, are the claims made by the brand strategist true? Hard to say. Only Allu Arjun or his team can clear it up for sure. On the work front, Allu Arjun has two big movies coming up, one with Atlee and another with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He’s mainly known for Telugu films, but both these directors are famous for their Tamil movies. This time, though, both projects will get a pan-India release.

