Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Raj Nidimoru? Shhyamali De’s Cryptic Post Fuels Rumours

Dating rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru intensified after a cosy flight photo went viral. Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De’s cryptic Instagram quote has added fuel to the speculation, prompting fans to wonder if her silence speaks volumes. Neither has confirmed the relationship.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 10:03:30 IST

As speculation over actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s rumoured relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru intensifies, a cryptic social media post from Raj’s former wife, Shhyamali De, has further stirred conversations online. Her Instagram Story, seemingly philosophical in nature, is now being viewed by many as a possible indirect response to the rising dating rumours.

Shhyamali shared a quote that read:

“Whatever is destined not to happen will not happen, try hard as you may. Whatever is destined to happen will happen, do what you may to prevent it. This is certain. The best course, therefore, is to remain silent.”

While the message did not mention anyone by name, the timing has drawn widespread attention. Given the ongoing buzz about Samantha and Raj allegedly spending time together, fans are speculating whether this post is a veiled comment on the situation.

Samantha and Raj’s Viral In-Flight Photo Sparks Dating Rumours

The dating rumours began after Samantha posted pictures from a recent trip with the Subham film team. In one of the images, she posed alongside Raj and others from the crew. But the photo that truly sparked curiosity was a second shot—an intimate in-flight selfie in which Samantha is seen resting her head on Raj Nidimoru’s shoulder.

Though neither Samantha nor Raj has made any public statements regarding their relationship, the candid nature of the photo has led many to believe that something is indeed brewing between the two.

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De: A Quiet Split

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De were married in 2015, but reports suggest the couple quietly separated in 2022. Shhyamali, a psychology graduate, has also built a notable career in Indian cinema. She has worked as an assistant director with acclaimed names like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. As a scriptwriter and creative consultant, she contributed to major films including Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nodir Golpo.

Her posts on Instagram, usually reflective in tone, are now being viewed with renewed interest, especially as they appear to align with the recent wave of gossip surrounding her ex-husband’s alleged new romance.

No Confirmation, But Social Media Is Watching Closely

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has previously made headlines for her personal life, especially following her highly publicised divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. This latest development, if true, marks a new chapter in her journey.

Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru, co-creator of hit shows like The Family Man, has largely kept his personal life away from the public eye. That silence seems to have added even more fuel to the growing speculation.

Social media is abuzz with varied reactions. Some fans are cheering on what they believe could be a new couple, while others are more empathetic towards Shhyamali, interpreting her Instagram Story as a sign of quiet dignity amid emotional upheaval.

A New Beginning or Just Speculation?

While the internet continues to dig deeper into photos and posts, both Samantha and Raj have chosen to remain silent. For now, nothing is confirmed but public interest remains high.

Whether these hints lead to an official announcement or fade into gossip, one thing is clear: in the world of celebrity relationships, even a single photo can speak volumes.

Tags: raj nidimorusamantha ruth prabhushhyamali de
