Is Siddharth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 A Copy Of Tamil Film Pariyerum Perumal?

The much awaited trailer of Dhadak 2 has been released ,starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The anticipated film is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film “Pariyerum Perumal,” directed by Mari Selvaraj.

This sequel to the 2018 film “Dhadak” is all set to release on August 1, 2025, once again carving a deep love story in the hearts of the viewers,

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the trailer has sparked mixed reactions, with fans praising the intense love story between two law students, Neelesh and Vidhi.

The trailer hints at the turmoil their relationship is going to face because of caste based societal discrimination. Dhadak 2 is going to be a testimony of true love and resilience plus determination.

Pariyerum Perumal’s Core Story

“Pariyerum Perumal” is the story of Pariyerum Perumal, a boy from a marginalised caste, who aspires to be a lawyer and Jothi Mahalakshami aka Jo, whom he met in college.

The love story is not full of cherry blossoms but the hurdles faced by the couple. The romance is targeted by social intolerance and violence by Jo’s uppercaste family.

The movie investigates whether love and human nature can win against strong social barriers.

Pariyerum Perumal: Exploring Themes of Caste and Identity

The Tamil film is a critique of social issues like caste oppression, amalgamated with raw emotions and resilience. Unlike the typical and generic love stories, this film focuses on societal barriers and has a deep message.

The cast of Dhadak 2 are inspired by this film, with Siddhant Chatturvedi as Neelesh, a Dalit law student, and Triptii as Vidhi, an upper-caste, navigating similar societal challenges.

“Dhadak 2” trailer has caused a stir among the audience with Tripti’s return and Siddhant’s intense role. However, some netizens fear Bollywood’s personalisation may soften the original’s impact.

