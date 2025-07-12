Who plays Indian Boy ‘Gat’ in ‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video? Meet Shubham Maheshwari

The path to acting isn’t always clear or easy. For Shubham Maheshwari, it began quietly, while he was still a college student studying economics. With no experience or agent, he came across a casting call on Backstage a moment that changed everything.

Shubham Maheshwari’s Prime Video Debut in We Were Liars and Experience on Set

“I figured I had nothing to lose, so I submitted,” he said. That simple thought helped him stay calm during auditions and connect with the character Gat Patil. Even with college exams to worry about, he managed to juggle schoolwork and multiple audition rounds. It showed how determined he was.

Shubham made his debut in We Were Liars this June 18, on Prime Video show based on E. Lockhart’s popular young adult novel. The series explores family secrets and suspense, power and drama and Shubham Maheshwari stars alongside a strong cast being nothing less than a lead. Filming took place in Nova Scotia, and at first, he felt nervous. But soon, he found the set welcoming. “Being on set felt like film school, but getting paid for it,” he said. The kindness of the cast and crew helped him settle in quickly.

Shubham Maheshwari’s Journey: From Backstage Beginnings to Full-Time Acting Ambitions

Backstage played a key role in his journey. It connected him with auditions and student films, giving him a place to grow and try new things. “I’m really grateful to Backstage; it was the perfect place to begin,” he shared.

Though he earned his economics degree, Shubham plans to focus fully on acting moving forward. “I want to be part of stories that move me and audiences alike,” he explained.

His advice to others hoping to break into acting is simple: “You can’t control when opportunities come, but you can control how ready you are when they do. Keep improving, stay patient, and be prepared.”

Now, with his first role behind him, Shubham is ready to take on what comes next.

