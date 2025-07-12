LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Who plays Indian Boy ‘Gat’ in ‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video? Meet Shubham Maheshwari

Who plays Indian Boy ‘Gat’ in ‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video? Meet Shubham Maheshwari

Shubham Maheshwari’s acting journey began unexpectedly during his college days, landing his debut role in We Were Liars on Prime Video. Grateful for platforms like Backstage, he now plans to fully pursue acting, encouraging others to stay patient, prepared, and focused on their craft

Shubham Maheshwari’s Prime Video Debut in We Were Liars
Shubham Maheshwari’s Prime Video Debut in We Were Liars

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 12:15:49 IST

The path to acting isn’t always clear or easy. For Shubham Maheshwari, it began quietly, while he was still a college student studying economics. With no experience or agent, he came across a casting call on Backstage a moment that changed everything.

Shubham Maheshwari’s Prime Video Debut in We Were Liars and Experience on Set

“I figured I had nothing to lose, so I submitted,” he said. That simple thought helped him stay calm during auditions and connect with the character Gat Patil. Even with college exams to worry about, he managed to juggle schoolwork and multiple audition rounds. It showed how determined he was.

Shubham made his debut in We Were Liars this June 18, on Prime Video show based on E. Lockhart’s popular young adult novel. The series explores family secrets and suspense, power and drama and Shubham Maheshwari stars alongside a strong cast being nothing less than a lead. Filming took place in Nova Scotia, and at first, he felt nervous. But soon, he found the set welcoming. “Being on set felt like film school, but getting paid for it,” he said. The kindness of the cast and crew helped him settle in quickly.

Shubham Maheshwari’s Journey: From Backstage Beginnings to Full-Time Acting Ambitions

Backstage played a key role in his journey. It connected him with auditions and student films, giving him a place to grow and try new things. “I’m really grateful to Backstage; it was the perfect place to begin,” he shared.

Though he earned his economics degree, Shubham plans to focus fully on acting moving forward. “I want to be part of stories that move me and audiences alike,” he explained.

His advice to others hoping to break into acting is simple: “You can’t control when opportunities come, but you can control how ready you are when they do. Keep improving, stay patient, and be prepared.”

Now, with his first role behind him, Shubham is ready to take on what comes next.

Also Read: SHINee’s Taemin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Nose Job, Fans Alarmed By Dramatic Change In Beloved K-pop Idol’s Appearance

Tags: Prime VideoShubham MaheshwariWe Were Liars

More News

India’s Youth, India’s Power: PM Modi Hands Over 51,000 Job Letters At Rozgar Mela
‘No Talk Of CM Change’: Congress Denies Leadership Rift In Karnataka
Jaishankar To Visit China For First Time In 5 Years; SCO Summit And LAC Talks On Agenda
Will Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Escape Death? Family Ready To Pay $1 Million In Blood Money
Who plays Indian Boy ‘Gat’ in ‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video? Meet Shubham Maheshwari
Seelampur 4-Storey Building Collapse: Delhi Tragedy Leaves Several Trapped, Rescue Underway
Inside Air India Flight 171 Tragedy: What Happened In 32 Seconds And What We Know So Far
Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Anthem Biosciences, Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd; Check Out The List Here
SHINee’s Taemin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Nose Job, Fans Alarmed By Dramatic Change In Beloved K-pop Idol’s Appearance
Why Was Steve Jobs ‘Jealous’ of Alexander the Great? His 1985 AI Prediction Explains — Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?