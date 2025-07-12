LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SHINee’s Taemin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Nose Job, Fans Alarmed By Dramatic Change In Beloved K-pop Idol’s Appearance

SHINee’s Taemin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Nose Job, Fans Alarmed By Dramatic Change In Beloved K-pop Idol’s Appearance

SHINee’s Taemin recently sparked rumors of cosmetic surgery after fans noticed changes in his appearance, especially his nose, during his July 6 MusicCore Japan performance. Many fans, including Shawols and TAEMates, expressed disappointment, feeling his natural look was already iconic. The debate highlights ongoing pressures K-pop idols face regarding image

Taemin, a member of SHINee, who is famously known for his energetic visuals in the K-pop industry. He frequently gets attention for his charm and mostly going viral for his appearance without makeup. Lately, he has been in the spotlight due to a noticable change in his looks. Some claimed that he had been under somecosmetic surgery. This shift in appearance hasn’t been appriciated by fans, who have grown fond of his natural, unaltered look.

Taemin’s MusicCore Japan Appearance Fuels Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

Taemin was recenty seen performing at the MusicCore event in Japan, which happened on July 6. As clips from his act were shared online, fans noticed a change in the shape of his nose. They alleged that he had undergone rhinoplasty. A few days ahead of the show appearance, he sat for a livestream with his SHINee teammate Minho, and screenshots of Taemin from the broadcast escalated the controversy and doubts of going under the knife.

Fan Reactions to Taemin’s Alleged Nose Job Highlight Concerns Over Idol’s Changing Looks

Most Shawols (SHINee’s fandom) and TAEMates (Taemin solo fandom) reacted very ngatively to the alleged new look of the K-pop star. They expressed shock and discontent, wondering why he made the change, and questioned his decision. They claimed that “he ruined his perfect face” and called the incident “sad.” Some even went as far as to say that with the alleged surgery he resembles his idol, Michael Jackson’s after procedure look.

Following his latest appearance at MusicCore Japan on July 6, fans began speculating that the K-pop star may have undergone cosmetic surgery, particularly on his nose. Clips from the event, coupled with screenshots from a recent livestream with fellow SHINee member Minho, sparked  online discussions. Fans noted a visible change in the shape of his nose, with many suggesting that Taemin may have had a rhinoplasty or possibly a non-surgical filler procedure.

While Taemin has not talked about the rumours, the reactions from his fan base, particularly Shawols and TAEMates, have been mixed, inclining towards disappointment. Some expressed concern, stating that “he ruined his perfect face,” while others compared the alleged change to Michael Jackson’s post surgery look. One common sentiment was that Taemin’s previous appearance was already iconic and didn’t require alteration. 

