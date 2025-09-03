LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Simone Ashley Not Dating Joshua Jackson? Bridgerton Star Sparks Dating Rumours After Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man At US Open

Is Simone Ashley Not Dating Joshua Jackson? Bridgerton Star Sparks Dating Rumours After Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man At US Open

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley sparked buzz at the US Open after being spotted kissing a mystery man, just days after rumors linked her to Joshua Jackson. Reports suggest he may be restaurateur Tim Sykes, but nothing’s confirmed. Fans are curious as Ashley’s love life takes a new turn.

Simone Ashley ( Pic Credit: Instagram)
Simone Ashley ( Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 3, 2025 14:00:39 IST

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was spotted kissing an unidentified man at the US Open in Queens, New York, just a week after rumours linked her to actor Joshua Jackson.

That brief swirl of gossip about her and Joshua? Yeah, consider it squashed. Ashley’s public display with this unknown guy, hand-holding, a kiss, the whole nine yards, left fans puzzled and social media buzzing, trying to figure out who he is.

Simone Ashley Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man At The US Open

On September 1, during the Sinner vs. Bublik match, Ashley was seated with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn. Cameras lingered on their group, but it didn’t take long for people to zero in on the mystery man next to her.

A report from Just Jared claims the man is restaurateur Tim Sykes, a name familiar in New York’s food circuit for places like Ruby’s Cafe and Dudley’s. Still, nobody’s confirmed it for sure.

His Instagram is private, but he’s reportedly in the Wish You Were Here Group, which runs restaurants in LA and Vegas too.

Ashley’s love life has been a topic of interest lately. Back in March, she confirmed her breakup with longtime boyfriend Constantin “Tino” Klein. In an interview with People, she said she’s not rushing into anything new. 

QUICK LINKS