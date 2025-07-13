LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi european union Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Entertainment > Is ‘The Traitors’ scripted? Know The Reality From Nikita Luther, Winner Of The Show

Is ‘The Traitors’ scripted? Know The Reality From Nikita Luther, Winner Of The Show

Nikita Luther, winner of The Traitors India claims the show’s editing manipulated narratives, overshadowing her strategic gameplay. While not scripted, Luther says editing favoured certain contestants, omitting key moments like her early suspicion of traitor Purav Jha.

Nikita Luther's shocking revelations about 'The Traitors'

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 20:26:54 IST

Nikita Luther, co-winner of The Traitors India alongside Urfi Javed, has left many eyebrows raised by claiming that the editing on the show impacted major moments to get the show in line with what the makers wished, taking away her game planning.

The Traitors’ Editing Shaped Contestant Narratives

In a chat with Just Too Filmy, Nikita revealed that while The Traitors was not scripted, its editing was “heavily scripted” to favour certain narratives.

She noted that contestants were assigned specific archetypes, with some portrayed as heroes while others’ strategic efforts were minimized. “The editing was entirely scripted to make people heroes and throw people off the game,” Luther stated, expressing frustration over how her gameplay was underrepresented.

Nikita’s Key Gameplay Moments Omitted

A significant point of contention for Luther was the omission of her early suspicion of contestant Purav Jha, whom she identified as a traitor by Day 6. She claimed this critical moment was excluded from episodes 6 through 9 and even the finale’s “Circle of Shaq” interrogation scene.

“I knew Purav was a traitor since Day 6, and it’s nowhere,” she told Hindi Rush. Luther believes this editing choice diminished her strategic contributions to the show.

Strategic Decisions Overlooked

Luther also acknowledged that her decision to not join Purav Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi for the traitors was not shown although it was the turning point. She complained as well about this lack, skewing the public’s view of her play.

“Personas were given to actors, and for me, that did not ring true,” she complained. Luther’s poker-trained human-reading skills were understated, while others were highlighted to complement the show’s narrative.

Luther and Javed earned ₹70.05 lakh in the finale, outpacing backstabbers Purav Jha and Harsh Gujral. Hosted by Karan Johar, the Amazon Prime Video reality series has been in the spotlight for its aggressive psychological gameplay, but Luther’s assertion questions editing affecting viewer perceptions.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Horrifying Incident Of Being Touched Inappropriately: ‘I Only Hit Him Because He Touched Me’

Tags: Purav Jha

More News

Dhruv Jurel Deserves A Share Of Match Fees From Rishabh Pant For Wicketkeeping, Says Dinesh Karthik
Who Is Sneha Debnath? All You Need To Know About The 19-Year-Old Missing Girl From New Delhi
Explained: How Trump’s ‘Big Bill’ Is Shaping the 2026 House Midterm Battle
Flashback To 2002 NatWest Win: Mohammad Kaif Praises Shubman Gill’s Aggressive Approach
Elli AvRam Gets Brutally Trolled Over ‘Body Count’ Comments After Photo With Ashish Chanchlani Goes Viral
Is ‘The Traitors’ scripted? Know The Reality From Nikita Luther, Winner Of The Show
EU Puts US Tariff Countermeasures on Hold Until August Amid Tense Trade Talks
Caught On Camera: SS Rajamouli Seen Pushing A Fan For Taking Selfie After Paying Last Respects To Kota Srinivasa Rao
Financial Chaos in Pakistan Cricket Board: Audit Exposes Rs 6 Billion Irregularities, Questionable Appointments
Trump Slaps 30% Tariffs On EU And Mexico, But Who Really Pays The Price?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?