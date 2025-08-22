LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know

Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know

Hold on! Is this real? ! WWE’s icon The Undertaker is allegedly joining Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card. With Salman Khan’s charm and a political twist, this crossover is all set to serve fans in November 2025.

WWE’s Undertaker Invades Bigg Boss 19
WWE’s Undertaker Invades Bigg Boss 19

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 10:33:17 IST

According to speculation, from the world of wrestling, the indomitable Undertaker, a stalwart of WWE is said to be one of the best anticipated contestants of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card entry. This wild news has triggered enthusiasm in fans. The most exceptional synergy between wrestling and Bigg Boss promises extreme drama and global reach. The season is set to premiere on August 24, 2025, which could potentially redefine reality television on this unprecedented collaboration.

Undertaker Meets Salman Khan’ Bigg Boss Drama

Mark Calaway known as The Undertaker in the WWE, is a legend whose terrifying “Deadman” persona has enthralled fans for over three decades. He has been retired from any real competition in the ring since 2020.

As per reports, he has planned to join Bigg Boss 19 in November, we might see him bringing that terrifying presence over to the murky waters of reality TV. He will be present for around 7 to10 days, during which time his stony look might shift the house’s power dynamics.

Though marked by a political theme, with party formations and elections for leaders, The Undertaker’s presence would most likely shake up strategies and create very memorable moments. Fans are curious to see how the WWE icon will fit into the show’s drama. 

Salman Khan and The Undertaker, What To Expect

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s superstar and host of Bigg Boss, knows how to get the center of attention. His flamboyant style, larger than life, attaches so sharply to the brooding stakes of The Undertaker, creating tempers ripe for interaction. Fans are already going gaga over this unconfirmed news.Bi

It has a lot in store, from Salman throwing up one-liners to The Undertaker sitting silently intimidatingly. With the intention to globalise Bigg Boss further, this partnership utilises Salman’s leverage-pulling star power and The Undertaker’s WWE fan base, inviting more viewers at JioHotstar and Colors TV. 

Bigg Boss 19: A Great Global Fusion of Entertainment

Rumours about The Undertaker’s entrance into the show, along with speculations of Mike Tyson’s one-off appearance, would be a appreciate boldness from Bigg Boss 19. Following in the path of previous international stars like Pamela Anderson, this season which will go on for five months and has a political twist, promises to have intense drama.

A move like having The Undertaker on board would  explode the popularity of the show into top-tier international levels, alongside melding American wrestling with Indian reality television, a cultural milestone. Fans await confirmation as the buzz grows for this historic crossover.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Set for Explosive Season with Mike Tyson, Possible WWE Star Undertaker Entry and Political Twist

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 contestantssalman khanWWE Undertaker

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know
Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know
Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know
Is The Undertaker Really Entering Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?