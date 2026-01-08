Is There A Uri Connection To Vicky-Katrina Naming Their Son Vihaan? Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Has The Answer, ‘Life Has Come Full Circle’

After Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed the name of their newborn son, Vihaan Kaushal, warm wishes poured in from fans and industry friends alike. Among the first to react was filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who highlighted a heartwarming connection between the baby’s name and Vicky’s iconic on-screen role in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The couple announced the news through a joint Instagram post, sharing an intimate photograph of Katrina’s hand, Vicky’s hand, and their son’s tiny fingers gently placed together. Alongside the picture, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal.” Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Aditya Dhar Spots A Special ‘Uri’ Connection

Reacting in the comments, Aditya Dhar congratulated the couple and pointed out the meaningful coincidence. He wrote, “@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle. All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents.”

Soon after the name was revealed, fans also noticed the similarity with Vicky’s celebrated character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from the 2019 war drama Uri.

One admirer shared an emotional message online, saying, “Hello Vicky Sir, we are huge fans of yours. We named our son Vihaan after being inspired by your name in the movie Uri. It feels incredibly special to see you now giving the same name to your son. Sending him Loads of love.”

From Parenthood To A Love Story Fans Adore

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year and announced the birth with a heartfelt note: “Our bundle of joy has arrived.

With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” Katrina had earlier confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025, writing, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”







The couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, have often spoken fondly about their journey together. On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that their love story began after meeting at Zoya Akhtar’s party, admitting Vicky was never initially on her “radar.”

All Inputs From ANI.

