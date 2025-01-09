Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Despite being hospitalized, Vishal managed to update fans through Twitter by promoting a song from Madha Gaja Raja. This gesture has reassured fans that the actor remains in high spirits.

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Fans of Tamil actor Vishal are expressing concern following his appearance at a pre-release event for his much-delayed film, Madha Gaja Raja. The actor, who is reportedly battling a viral fever, attended the event despite his condition, raising questions about his well-being.

Vishal Appears Unwell at Event

A viral video from the event has left fans worried, as it shows Vishal visibly struggling to hold a microphone with trembling hands. The actor appeared frail and required the assistance of an aide to reach the stage. One concerned fan wrote on social media, “Why is he shaking so much? He couldn’t even hold the mic properly. Get well soon, na.”

Admitted to Apollo Hospital

Following the event, Vishal was admitted to Apollo Hospital for medical treatment. A health bulletin issued by the hospital confirmed that the actor is suffering from a viral fever and has been advised complete bed rest. Medical experts have recommended he remain under observation for the next few days.

News of Vishal’s health issues has sparked an outpouring of support on social media. Fans have been sharing messages like “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Vishal sir,” showing their concern and affection for the actor.

Despite being hospitalized, Vishal managed to update fans through Twitter by promoting a song from Madha Gaja Raja. This gesture has reassured fans that the actor remains in high spirits, although they continue to wish for his full recovery soon.

Vishal’s determination to attend the event despite his health challenges has further demonstrated his dedication, earning admiration from fans eagerly awaiting his return to better health.

Filed under

Madha Gaja Raja movie news vishal krishna reddy

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

He Looks Like A Bag Of Bones: Is Bill Clinton Secretly Losing Battle From Parkinson’s Disease? Insiders Expose His Health Crisis

He Looks Like A Bag Of Bones: Is Bill Clinton Secretly Losing Battle From Parkinson’s...

Entertainment

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox