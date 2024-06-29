Isha Ambani Opens Up About Welcoming Twins Through IVF; Says IVF Should Be Normalized

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their twins, Aadiya and Krishna, in 2022. The couple celebrated the twins’ first birthday with a grand party in Mumbai, attended by numerous celebrities from the film industry, including Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi.

In her interview, Isha spoke candidly about her experience with IVF, a process her own mother, Nita Ambani, also underwent to conceive Isha and her twin brother, Akash.”I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” she said.

Isha further highlighted the significance of embracing modern medical technologies to fulfill the dream of parenthood.“If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier,” she added.

Balancing her demanding professional responsibilities with motherhood, Isha credits her robust support system at home for making the transition smoother. She acknowledges the unique challenges mothers face, particularly those related to breastfeeding, and emphasizes the need for shared parenting responsibilities. “A mother has to take on a disproportionate amount of labour because there are a few things, like breastfeeding, that only she can do. But there’s a bunch of other stuff that both husband and wife can and must do when it comes to parenting.”

Isha also expressed gratitude for her husband, Anand Piramal, who has been an active participant in parenting duties.“I’m grateful to him, yes. He does the diaper changes and feeding. On the nights I have to stay up late or be away working, he makes sure he’s around so I don’t feel as bad,” she shared.