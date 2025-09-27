Ishaan Khatter meets with David Beckham at Milan Fashion Week

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 02:35:06 IST

Milan [Italy], September 26 (ANI): Actor Ishaan Khatter is currently in Milan, where he attended a fashion week. And guess what? He bumped into the former football star David Beckham.

At the BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 show, Ishaan met with David Beckham and even posed with him for the pictures. Interestingly, David Beckham shared an image with Ishaan from the event.

Ishaan reshared the post and wrote, “An honour to meet you!”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ishaan is being lauded for his performance in ‘Homebound’. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Ishaan shares screen space with Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Homebound’, which has been selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as the country’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

Recently, at a press conference, Ishaan, Vishal and Neeraj expressed happiness over the film’s selection for Oscars, sharing their experience working on the project.

“This is the film I am proudest of. Bhaut garv hai mujhe ispe….It’s an extremely important film. Neeraj bhai has made this movie with a lot of thought so that it can reach a wider audience,” Ishaan said.

“I mean, Cannes, Toronto, Melbourne, all of these things happened and we were super thrilled for the critical acclaim that we got from around the world. But personally for me, it being homebound to India is the biggest, biggest thing. I mean, that cannot be matched with anything else. We have made this film for our country. We made this film with absolute authenticity and absolute integrity and it shows, I hope it shows here and people appreciate it,” Neeraj said. (ANI)

QUICK LINKS