‘It Is Dead Most Of The Times’: Palash Muchhal Once Dropped A Hint To His Rumoured Lover About His Relationship Status With Smriti Mandhana, Read Leaked Chat Here

The marriage between Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal was scheduled for November 23, 2025. The social media was in awe of sneak previews of the couple during their pre-wedding party.

It was yet another huge event for Smriti, besides securing the ICC World Cup trophy, she was preparing in her personal life. But the worst was yet to occur when the father of Smriti had a heart stroke.

Did Palaash Muchhal cheat on Smriti Mandhana?

The claim of cheating is introduced by viral screenshots when the wedding of the duo gets delayed.

Smriti was also reported to have been in the hospital later on that her to-be-husband, Palaash Muchhal was also in the hospital. Information was also given by Palak Muchhal who informed that the wedding had been delayed owing to the illness of the father of Smriti.

But this has become rather heated now due to a thread on Reddit that went viral, with some of the screenshots depicting some of the flirty DMs that Palaash Muchhal gave to a woman.

In the midst of the cancelation of the wedding of Palaash and Smriti, on a Reddit board, some screenshots became viral, and they revealed the communication between a lady named Mary D’Costa and Palaash. She even posted the stories under her IG handle where Palaash was observed complimenting her beauty and even inviting her to visit him and go on a swim. The woman inquired in the chats about his relationship with Smriti.

Virat chat leaked

To this, he, as indicated in the chats, responded that it is dead most of the time since it is a long-distance relationship and they see each other once in 3-5 months.

When the woman in the chats was observed insisting on him and Smriti constantly inquiring about him, he insisted that she should meet. To say the least, BollywoodShaadis was not able to confirm the integrity of these chats which went viral and there might be certain chances that they are fake.

Nevertheless, these screenshots are quickly going viral and are the topic of discussion. To add, Smriti or Palaash has not yet opened up on the same. The post was even deleted on the discussion platform, Reddit, to mention.

People have been left with a broken heart no sooner than the marriage of Smriti Mandhana has been postponed on account of the illness of her father, reportedly, and, being a world champion, she has made the nation proud in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, with her spectacular cricketing talent.

This was later observed when Smriti deleted all her pictures with Palaash off the social media which became suspicious and in addition to these new and yet to be verified allegations, the manner of deleting her photos is making people wonder whether the rumours could be true in any way.

Smriti and Palaash have known each other since 2019 and in 2024 they came out with their relationship. Several days ago, Palaash proposed to Smriti in a stadium, and some glimpses of the proposal spread across social media.

It is believed that the couple met due to common friends and they had similar interests in sports and music.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC 17 Women’s Cricket Special Amid Wedding Delay with Fiance Palash Muchhal