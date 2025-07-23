Home > Bollywood > It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood

It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood

Surveen Chawla opens up about battling Bollywood’s casting couch culture, revealing she almost quit acting after losing roles for standing her ground. Ahead of her Netflix comeback in Mandala Murders, she recalls a chilling incident where a director tried to kiss her without consent.

Surveen Chawla
Surveen Chawla

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 23, 2025 20:32:33 IST

Surveen Chawla is making her comeback with Netflix’s Mandala Murders, but honestly, her journey hasn’t exactly been a fairytale. At one point, she almost quit acting for good.

Chatting with Siddharth Kannan, Surveen opened up about a time when harassment in the industry was so common, it made her question if it had any decency left. “Back then, everything felt like it revolved around the casting couch. It got so bad, just stepping out felt filthy. I thought, ‘I don’t want any part of this.’ It was everywhere, almost like it was in vogue,” she said—not talking about social media trends, but the ugly reality of how often women were expected to compromise.

Standing her ground cost her work. Every time she turned down something shady or refused to bend, she lost out on roles. “It was insane. I honestly felt like I’d hit a dead end. That phase was brutal. I just wanted to disappear and told myself, ‘This isn’t what I signed up for.’”

She didn’t shy away from sharing specifics, either. In another chat with Hauterrfly, Surveen talked about a chilling incident on Veera Desai Road in Mumbai.

She’d just finished a meeting with a director, discussing her marriage and even chatting about her husband. As she was about to leave, he suddenly tried to kiss her. She pushed him away, shocked, and just walked out. That moment stuck with her—a harsh reminder of what women in the industry still go through.

Even now, after everything the #MeToo movement has exposed, this kind of behaviour hasn’t disappeared. Surveen’s honesty is a reality check for the industry—a reminder that respecting boundaries isn’t optional.  

ALSO READ: Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit

Tags: celebrity newsSurveen Chawlatrending news

RELATED News

BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram Gets Verified, Hits 9M Followers With Comeback Post After Military Discharge
A.R. Rahman Jokes: No Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandals Here – Your Secrets Are Safe!
Kartik Aaryan Gives A Hilarious Twist To Coldplay’s Kiss-Cam Controversy- Watch Video!
Who Is The Original ‘Brown Rang’ Writer? Badshah Slams Loyal Honey Singh Fan Over Viral Song Credit
Why Did Benedict Cumberbatch Call Hollywood A ‘Grossly Wasteful Industry?

More News

Revanth Reddy Bats For VP From Telangana, Accuses BJP Of Obstructing OBC Reservation Bill
Asia Faces Trade Realignment After US Deals With Japan And Philippines, Ahead Of August 1 Tariff Deadline
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery 2025 BR-104 Results Out: Full List And Prize Claim Process
San Antonio Spurs Add Veteran Sharpshooter Lindy Waters III on One-Year Deal
India’s Mobile Manufacturing Goes Big: From Rs 1,500 Crore To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In A Decade
PG Admissions 2025 | Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Invites Fresh Applications for Various PG Programs, Know How To Apply
Venus Williams Makes History at 45 with Stunning Comeback Win in Washington
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
Credit Trends Tied To US Trade Jitters As Growth Dips- But Private Investment Set To Rebound
Decoding National Sports Governance Bill As It Introduced In Lok Sabha With Lofty Promises To Reform Sports Administration
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood
It Just Felt Dirty: Surveen Chawla Recalls Casting Couch Becoming A Trend In Bollywood

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?