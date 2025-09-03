LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post

It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post

Gauahar Khan has welcomed her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. The actress took to her Instagram to share the good news with her loyal fans.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 3, 2025 14:34:42 IST

Actor Gauahar Khan and influencer Zaid Darbar just welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 3, posting together and letting everyone know their first son, Zehaan, is thrilled to have a little brother.

Earlier in April, Gauahar had already broken the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram. This latest announcement came with a cute illustration, a lion and a lioness with two cubs.

She captioned the post as, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar.” They also added “Alhamdulillah” in the caption. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The couple’s announcement drew a flood of congratulations, not just from fans but also from celebrities. Swara Bhasker, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Khan, Amyra Dastur, and several others sent warm wishes in the comments.

Swara said, “SO many congratulations Gau!” while Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan.” Dia Mirza and others left heart emojis.

Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020 and married the following month. Their first child, Zehaan, was born in May 2023 after Gauahar announced her pregnancy in December 2022.

For her second pregnancy, Gauahar and Zaid posted a playful dance video to Jessie J’s “Price Tag,” with Gauahar showing off her baby bump. The caption read: “Bismillah (baby emoji)!! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.” 

Tags: celebrity newsGauahar KhanInstagram announcementZaid Darbar

RELATED News

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Bigg Boss 19 Explodes With Drama: House Splits Into Zeishaan Quadri Bullies Vs Kunickaa Sadanand Girl Gang
⁠Suhana Khan Lands in Legal Trouble: What We Know So Far
Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’
Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Love Story: When Did The Couple Officially Tie The Knot

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post
It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post
It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post
It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post

QUICK LINKS