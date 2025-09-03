It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post

Actor Gauahar Khan and influencer Zaid Darbar just welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 3, posting together and letting everyone know their first son, Zehaan, is thrilled to have a little brother.

Earlier in April, Gauahar had already broken the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram. This latest announcement came with a cute illustration, a lion and a lioness with two cubs.

She captioned the post as, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar.” They also added “Alhamdulillah” in the caption.

The couple’s announcement drew a flood of congratulations, not just from fans but also from celebrities. Swara Bhasker, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Khan, Amyra Dastur, and several others sent warm wishes in the comments.

Swara said, “SO many congratulations Gau!” while Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan.” Dia Mirza and others left heart emojis.

Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020 and married the following month. Their first child, Zehaan, was born in May 2023 after Gauahar announced her pregnancy in December 2022.

For her second pregnancy, Gauahar and Zaid posted a playful dance video to Jessie J’s “Price Tag,” with Gauahar showing off her baby bump. The caption read: “Bismillah (baby emoji)!! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”