Home > Entertainment > 'It's Her Body, Her Choice': Fans Defend Sai Pallavi After Swimsuit Pics Spark Troll War

‘It’s Her Body, Her Choice’: Fans Defend Sai Pallavi After Swimsuit Pics Spark Troll War

Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi was trolled after swimsuit photos from her beach vacation went viral. While some questioned her outfit, fans defended her, saying it’s her choice and slammed trolls for policing women’s clothing.

Trolled for a swimsuit, defended for her choice (Photo: IG/Pooja Kannan)
Trolled for a swimsuit, defended for her choice (Photo: IG/Pooja Kannan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 24, 2025 08:02:33 IST

Actress Sai Pallavi, who will be seen playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, has found herself at the center of online trolling after swimsuit pictures from her beach vacation surfaced. However, her fans were quick to defend her against the criticism.

Sai Pallavi, who is famous for acting naturally and being simple, took a beach holiday with her sister, actress Pooja Kannan. Pooja posted a series of playful images on Instagram, capturing the sisters having a holiday. Later, a section of social media users trolled Sai Pallavi over her choice of dress.

One of the trolls said, “If Sai Pallavi goes sleeveless and short dress to the beach, then who will save our Indian culture actress?” Another user posted, “Hence proved she belongs to all so-called heroines. keep aside of traditional wear.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pooja Kannan (@poojakannan_97)

As the negativity picked up momentum, Sai Pallavi’s supporters came strongly to her defense. One of them wrote, “And what’s y’all expecting her to wear on the beach? Saree?” Another one put in, “Why are we judging her? It’s her body, her money, her choice.”

Most of them also reminded the trolls that Sai Pallavi has repeatedly talked about how she prefers simple dressing in movies, which should not be misconstrued as happening in real life. “You wear swimming costumes while swimming. It’s up to them. Stop invading people’s lives,” a user highlighted.

Sai Pallavi, who has delivered acclaimed performances in films like Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Fidaa, and Virata Parvam, was last seen in the 2022 courtroom drama Gargi. She is now gearing up for major projects including SK 21 and Thandel. Her biggest upcoming role will be as Goddess Sita in director Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

Notwithstanding the trolling, the loyal fan base of the actor still showers her with accolades, appreciating her for being herself both on and off camera.

Tags: Pooja KannanRamayana actor Sai Pallavisai pallavi











