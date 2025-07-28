Home > Entertainment > James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’

James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’

Disney released the first trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, set for a December 19, 2025, release. The film explores Pandora’s Ash People tribe, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Oona Chaplin starring. Cameron teases a visually stunning, high-stakes adventure.

Disney has released the first trailer for director James Cameron’s third “Avatar” movie, titled “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”
Disney has released the first trailer for director James Cameron’s third “Avatar” movie, titled “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 28, 2025 21:27:24 IST

Disney just dropped the first trailer for James Cameron’s third “Avatar” film, officially titled “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” You’ll have to mark your calendar for December 19, 2025—yeah, another long wait, three years after “The Way of Water” hit theatres.

Like how “The Way of Water” introduced everyone to the Metkayina clan swimming around Pandora, this new movie drags us into the world of the Ash People.

At the 2024 D23 Expo, Cameron stepped up and gave everyone a sneak peek: the teaser showed a tribe covered in soot, dancing like something out of a fever dream around a giant fire pit.

This time, Cameron promises we’re getting a look at parts of Pandora that have never seen the light of day. He called it “an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes,” but also warned that the emotional stakes are through the roof—think bigger, riskier, way more intense for all the returning characters.

Watch the Avatar 3 trailer here:

You’ve got the usual crew back—Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and the rest. Oona Chaplin jumps in as Varang, the Ash People’s leader, and you’ve got David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh joining the cast, so it’s a stacked lineup.

How did the fans react to the Avatar 3 trailer? 

From what the trailer shows, Jake Sully’s family and the Metkayina team up to take on Varang and her fire-wielding forces, who’ve teamed up with Quaritch (that’s Lang, back for more). Varang seems to have some terrifying control over fire, torching big stretches of Pandora’s forests. The trailer closes with her dropping, “Your goddess has no dominion here.” Not exactly subtle.

Fun fact: “The Way of Water” and “Fire and Ash” actually started out as one mega-movie, but Cameron split them up once he dove into writing and realized just how huge the story could get.

He teased that the Ash People are way more brutal and ambitious than either the Metkayina or the Omaticaya clans.

ALSO READ: Heidi Klum, 52, Says She Doesn’t Mind Going For Botox: Give Me All The Numbers

Tags: avatar 3avatar 3 trailerAvatar Fire and Ashhome-hero-pos-2James Cameron

RELATED News

Did Tom Cruise’s New Rumoured Lover Ana de Armas Take A Subtle Dig At Actor’s Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman On Instagram?
Bend It Like Beckham Is Finally Getting a Sequel After Two Decades! Legacy Meets Present Day Football
Has Mallika Sherawat Said Yes To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Actress Puts All Rumours To Rest
Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Team Slams Fake News On L3: Azrael Comments, Labels It As ‘Hate Campaign’

LATEST NEWS

US-Korea Trade Talks Down To The Wire: Can Shipbuilding Save Seoul From Crushing Auto Tariffs?
Tehran Urges Indian Media to Rely on “Credible Sources” over Iran-Israel Conflict
‘Thanks To PM Modi…’: NCP SP- Supriya Sule Lauds PM Modi And Schools Tejasvi Surya
India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor
BJP ST Morcha Slams Telangana Govt Over Tribal Neglect
Sarina Wiegman’s Secret To Success: Faith, Strategy And Unity
9-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Collapses In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; Gram Vikas Adhikari Suspended
Pro-Ukraine Hackers Disrupt Russian Aeroflot Flights in Major Cyberattack
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?