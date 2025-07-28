Heidi Klum, 52, Says She Doesn’t Mind Going For Botox: Give Me All The Numbers

Heidi Klum’s real strength? Adaptability. Sure, most people recognise her as a supermodel, but that’s really just the headline. In 2004, she made a sharp turn into television, taking on hosting and judging duties for Project Runway.

She stuck with it for sixteen seasons—no small feat—before stepping away in 2017. And, somehow, she’s still at the helm of Germany’s Next Top Model, a gig she’s held since 2006.

She doesn’t exactly look worn down by it either. Add to that an eleven-season run as a judge on America’s Got Talent, and her résumé starts to look like a laundry list of hit shows. That doesn’t even touch her side projects, business ventures, and countless endorsements.

Heidi Klum is all up for Botox

52-year-old Heidi Klum is candid about ageing in the spotlight. “Now it’s okay to be older — but it didn’t use to be like that,” she says. “We’re more accepting of wrinkles and bodies that aren’t perfect. It’s amazing to have that kind of acceptance at every age. We’ve really come a long way.”

She’s honest about her approach to cosmetic procedures too. “I’m all for Botox,” she admits, and she appreciates celebrities who are upfront about what they’ve had done. “Whoever wants to talk about [plastic surgery] and wants to share, give me all the numbers.”

Heidi Klum: I’ve been shooting nude or in lingerie since 1992

One thing she hasn’t experienced yet: gray hair. Well, except for a stray one in her eyebrow—and, as she jokes, an occasional long gray hair on her chest. She shares this with a shrug, as if it’s just another quirk of getting older.

Heidi Klum’s comfort with her own body isn’t new. “I’ve been shooting nude or in lingerie since 1992, long before Instagram,” she says. “So, for me, nothing has changed.

Over the last fifteen years, other people have been just doing what I’ve always done—just in a new place. Instead of a magazine, it’s social media. Same thing.”

At 52, she has no plans to pull back. She told People magazine, “Getting older doesn’t bother me. I don’t feel shame about my age or body. Everyone should do what feels right for them. I still like to dress sexy, even now.”

Recently, she’s made headlines for flaunting that signature confidence during summer vacations—bouncing from island to island, unapologetically herself.

She pushes back on the idea that turning fifty means fading into the background. “The biggest misconception about your fifties is that you’re invisible. That’s just not true. We’re still very much here. Don’t hide away. Beauty isn’t static, and I embrace the change. If things never changed, life would be dull.”

