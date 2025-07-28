Heidi Klum Recalls Leaking Breast Milk On Project Runway Set, Michael Kors Told Her ‘Go Pump’

Heidi Klum is a mother to four children, and in a recent interview, the supermodel spilled the beans on an incident which took place during Project Runway.

Most people remember her as a supermodel, but she’s been much more than that. Back in 2004, she jumped into hosting and judging Project Runway, sticking around for a solid 16 seasons before finally passing the torch in 2017.

Meanwhile, she’s been running Germany’s Next Top Model since its debut in 2006—still doesn’t look tired of it, somehow. And let’s not forget those 11 seasons she spent as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

Heidi Klum opens up about motherhood

Heidi Klum didn’t slow down for motherhood either. She had three of her four kids—Henry, Johan, and Lou—while shooting the early seasons of Project Runway.

Forget the glam, she remembers the real stuff: leaking breast milk on set, Michael Kors telling her to take a break and pump., as reported by People magazine.

Her oldest, Leni, from a previous relationship, was adopted by Seal. Klum says she never shied away from the chaos of parenting, usually putting herself last so her kids came first.

Heidi Klum says going topless isn’t a big deal for her

Fast forward to now, and she’s still the centre of her family’s universe. “I love having a house where they feel safe,” she says. Just the other day, her son was grilling with friends in the backyard, doing things she taught him. She likes a full house—noise, chaos, all of it.

She’s also pushed for honesty and openness at home, especially when it comes to body image. In 2023, she appeared in a lingerie campaign with Leni, and people online lost their minds over it. Klum doesn’t care.

She’s proud of her daughter and doesn’t see anything weird about it. Growing up in Europe, she says she’s always been open about her body—sunbathing topless, for example, isn’t a big deal to her. Her kids have grown up with that, and she figures they’re more comfortable in their skin because of it.

