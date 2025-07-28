Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time

Vanessa Kirby, who stars as Sue Storm in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” really went through the wringer filming the birth scene for the movie.

The actress her voice after shooting it the whole thing took weeks, and the intensity just wore her vocal cords out.

Vanessa Kirby reveals how she lost her voice during Fantastic Four

Talking to Variety, she described how gruelling it got. “We had an amazing couple of weeks shooting that sequence in that spaceship. I loved every minute. I lost my voice by the end,” she said.

And it sounds like it wasn’t just a handful of takes, either—they did “hundreds,” with her basically roaring for most of them. By the end, the crew had resorted to earplugs. But for Kirby, the whole experience was still deeply rewarding, thanks in large part to the support of the cast.

Filming with babies turned out to be another challenge altogether. They used real infants for every scene involving Sue’s baby—no stand-ins or CGI.

Their main baby, Ada, was apparently a dream to work with, but there were a lot of other babies on set, too, and Kirby admitted everyone got attached. It felt strange when the babies weren’t around.

Shooting with kids isn’t exactly predictable, either. Kirby remembered a night shoot in London, in the dead of winter, where every single baby cried at the same moment during Sue’s big speech. She joked about whether her performance was really that bad, but chalked it up to babies being the most natural actors around.

Vanessa Kirby expecting her first child with Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby is currently expecting her first child with her partner, Paul Rabil, which made the experience of wearing a fake pregnancy belly on set all the more surreal.

She spoke about it on Late Night with Seth Meyers, explaining how the foam belly she wore for filming felt light and a bit ridiculous, so she kept asking the costume designer to make it heavier.

They ended up adding rice packets to weigh it down, which eventually gave her a backache—one she now realises was unnecessary, since her real pregnancy feels much lighter by comparison.

