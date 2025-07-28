Home > Entertainment > Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time

Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time

Vanessa Kirby revealed she lost her voice filming Sue Storm’s intense birth scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The actress shared the challenges of shooting with real babies and compared her fake pregnancy belly to her real one as she expects her first child with partner Paul Rabil.

Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 28, 2025 18:07:13 IST

Vanessa Kirby, who stars as Sue Storm in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” really went through the wringer filming the birth scene for the movie.

The actress her voice after shooting it the whole thing took weeks, and the intensity just wore her vocal cords out.

Vanessa Kirby reveals how she lost her voice during Fantastic Four

Talking to Variety, she described how gruelling it got. “We had an amazing couple of weeks shooting that sequence in that spaceship. I loved every minute. I lost my voice by the end,” she said.

And it sounds like it wasn’t just a handful of takes, either—they did “hundreds,” with her basically roaring for most of them. By the end, the crew had resorted to earplugs. But for Kirby, the whole experience was still deeply rewarding, thanks in large part to the support of the cast.

Filming with babies turned out to be another challenge altogether. They used real infants for every scene involving Sue’s baby—no stand-ins or CGI.

Their main baby, Ada, was apparently a dream to work with, but there were a lot of other babies on set, too, and Kirby admitted everyone got attached. It felt strange when the babies weren’t around.

Shooting with kids isn’t exactly predictable, either. Kirby remembered a night shoot in London, in the dead of winter, where every single baby cried at the same moment during Sue’s big speech. She joked about whether her performance was really that bad, but chalked it up to babies being the most natural actors around.

Vanessa Kirby expecting her first child with Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby is currently expecting her first child with her partner, Paul Rabil, which made the experience of wearing a fake pregnancy belly on set all the more surreal. 

She spoke about it on Late Night with Seth Meyers, explaining how the foam belly she wore for filming felt light and a bit ridiculous, so she kept asking the costume designer to make it heavier. 

They ended up adding rice packets to weigh it down, which eventually gave her a backache—one she now realises was unnecessary, since her real pregnancy feels much lighter by comparison. 

ALSO READ: Why Is Jackie Chan Leaving His $400 Million Fortune To Charity Instead Of His Son

Tags: Fantastic Four

RELATED News

Why Is Jackie Chan Leaving His $400 Million Fortune To Charity Instead Of His Son
Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw
Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Loop Tour Hits Australia & New Zealand: How To Get Tickets
Chhavi Mittal Breaks Silence On Post-Cancer Body: Flaws Aren’t Failures , They Are Proof I Fought And Survived
Molly Gordon Ended Up Spilling The Bear Spoilers To Logan Lerman, Admits, ‘I Can’t Keep A Secret’

LATEST NEWS

Who is Divya Deshmukh? The Youngest Indian To Win FIDE Women’s World Cup And 4th Female Grandmaster
Gogoi Slams Govt Asks How Terrorists Reached Pahalgam, If Someone Has To Owe Responsibility Its HM Shah
Argentine Man Wins ₹10.8 Lakh Payout After Google Street View Captures Him Naked
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Interest, Is It the Right Time For Automotive?
Debate On Operation Sindoor: Baijayant Panda Informs That Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed, Accuses Opposition Of Speaking Pak language
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Stokes’ “India Were Scared” Remark, Asks Shubman Gill To Question Him
EU Unhappy? Mixed Reactions In Europe After Trade Deal With United States
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
Who Is Bhagwan Das: A Visionary Bridging Philosophy, Education, And Nationalism
Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time
Vanessa Kirby Lost Her Voice Filming Intense Birth Scene In Fantastic Four Since She Was Roaring The Whole Time

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?