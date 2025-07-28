Why Is Jackie Chan Leaving His $400 Million Fortune To Charity Instead Of His Son

Jackie Chan, who is one of the biggest action stars in the world, has an amazing career, but his personal life might not be that great. His son Jaycee won’t probably see a penny of Jackie’s sky-high fortune when the martial arts legend eventually passes.

Why is Jackie Chan leaving no money behind for his son?

Now, the relationship between Jackie and his kids? Far from picture-perfect. Jaycee’s 42 now, Etta’s 25, and both have had their share of drama with their dad. Etta even went public recently, saying Jackie’s cut her off completely.

And yes, Jackie’s been pretty blunt about this. He’s made it clear that his kids won’t just get a golden ticket because of his fame. He wants them to figure things out for themselves—no family handouts, no trust funds. He’s said, flat-out, that Jaycee isn’t getting his Hollywood money.

There’s this story Jackie tells in his autobiography—he bought himself a first-class plane ticket, stuck his son in economy, and told him straight up, “You’ve got no money, so this is where you sit.”

Jaycee did end up getting bumped to first, but not because Dad paid for it. Jackie’s point? Work for your own success; don’t expect it to just fall in your lap because of your last name.

He’s even talked about giving his fortune to charity instead of his son. “If he’s got what it takes, he’ll earn his own money. If not, he’ll just waste mine.” Harsh, but, I mean, that’s the vibe.

Jaycee, to be honest, hasn’t exactly stepped out of his dad’s shadow—he’s tried acting, music, the whole showbiz thing, but nothing’s stuck.

Sure, he did little roles here and there (like voicing a character in Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five), but it’s been rocky.

And then, in 2014, he got busted for marijuana possession in China, spent half a year in jail. Jackie went public then, too, saying Jaycee would have to own up to his mistakes, but he’d still stand by him as a father.

What is Jackie Chan’s net worth in 2025?

Jackie Chan has two kids: Jaycee Chan, who’s 42, from his longtime marriage to Joan Lin, and Etta Ng Chok Lam, 25, whose mother is Elaine Ng Yi-Lei, a former beauty queen Chan had an affair with.

Etta has openly said she doesn’t have a relationship with her father. “He is my biological father but he is not in my life,” she told Express back in 2015. In 2018, she and her partner revealed they were homeless, blaming “homophobic parents,” though it’s never been clear if she meant Chan, since they don’t communicate.

As for money, Jackie Chan’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That number’s no joke—he’s made most of it through decades of relentless work in Hong Kong, mainland China, and Hollywood.

The guy’s been in, written, produced, or directed over 200 movies. On top of all that, he makes a fortune from endorsements, merchandise, and his famous Jackie Chan Stunt Team.

What’s he pulling in per year? Forbes put his 2020 earnings at $40 million, which landed him at No. 80 on their top-paid celebrities list that year.

Chan’s pay per movie swings depending on the project, but he usually gets a chunk of the profits on top of an upfront fee.

Reports say he’s earned $10–15 million upfront for American films and $5–10 million for work in China. Back in 1996, when he was just breaking into the U.S. market, The New York Times reported he was pulling in about 30 million Hong Kong dollars per movie in his home country (roughly $4 million USD at the time), plus a cut of the profits.

Is Jackie Chan retiring anytime soon? Not at all. Chan made it clear in a 2025 interview that he has no plans to step away.

“Maybe one day I’ll stop,” he said. “But not yet. I’m still on the road.”

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK Comes Together For Jennie’s Solo Song, Zayn Malik Marks Attendance With Daughter At Group’s NYC Concert