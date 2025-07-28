BLACKPINK Comes Together For Jennie’s Solo Song, Zayn Malik Marks Attendance With Daughter At Group’s NYC Concert

BLACKPINK brought their Deadline World Tour to the famous Citi Field in NYC, and buzzing and hawking controversies happened with their OT4 rendition of Jennie’s “Like JENNIE.” Adding more celebrity glaze to the K-pop-fueled affair was Zayn Malik’s and daughter Khai’s adorable public appearance.

LIKE JENNIE OT4 VERSION 😭 I’M CRYINGGG, THEY ALL PUT THEIR GLASSES ON, JISOO SAYING “IT’S GONNA BE FCKING HARD” , CHAESOO RAPPING, LISA LOCKED IN FOR THE CHOREO 😭😭😭😭 BLACKPINK CITIFIELD FINALE#DEADLINE_IN_NEWYORKDay2 #JUMP_IN_NYC pic.twitter.com/Jir9YWc8ya — sia 뛰어 ❄️ (@lalisalovemme) July 28, 2025

OT4 ‘Like JENNIE’ Cause Fan Frenzy and Criticism

The show on July 26-27, 2025, made history for BLACKPINK as the first K-pop girl group to headline within the stages at Citi Field. Boldest among them was OT4’s rendition of Jennie’s solo hit “Like JENNIE,” in which the other girls joined in on the fun for one adrenaline-pounding energy.

Praise was showered on Lisa regarding the vibe she offered, while Rosé and Jisoo were criticized online for choreography inspired by fans dubbing it “embarrassing.” While fans defend Jennie, taking note of her mimicking the moves of the backup dancers, some raised issues of double standards in K-pop. This went viral with the ability of BLACKPINK to captivate and divide audiences.

Zayn Malik and Khai’s Super-adorable Concert Cameo

Zayn Malik, former One Direction star, was there with his 4-year-old daughter, Khai, on July 27, and melted hearts down the Internet. He shared a snapshot on Instagram that came with the caption, “Thank you, @BLACKPINKOFFICIAL :) Me & Khai loved it,” while having all of this father-daughter bonding time in that electricity.

Fans swarmed all over social media calling it as “adorable” and making suggestions at a possible BLACKPINK-Zayn collaboration. The encapsulation by the sighting, together with that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, made the concert’s celebrity magnet status cemented.

Blackpink Unstoppable Momentum of the Deadline Tour

The Deadline World Tour, the largest all-stadium undertaking for BLACKPINK, has become a global success. Citi Field has closed the North American leg. The setlist included their hits such as “Pink Venom” and solo singles like Jisoo’s “Earthquake” and Rosé’s “Apt.” Already among the most significant earners by a female group, this tour showcases BLACKPINK’s evolution following their solos. They’ve stirred controversies but proved their chemistry and stage presence why they remain K-pop reigning queens.

