LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Home > Entertainment > James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked

James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked

James Gunn confirms ‘Wonder Woman’ casting hasn’t started, saying it’ll wait until the script is ready. He denies rumours about seeking TV actresses and stresses quality over speed. Gunn also shares why David Corenswet beat Nicholas Hoult for ‘Superman.'

James Gunn opens up Wonder Woman
James Gunn opens up Wonder Woman

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:05:33 IST

James Gunn seems to be taking things slow when it comes to finding the next ‘Wonder Woman.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Superman director, while responding to a post on Threads, opened up about fan speculation online and confirmed that the casting for the upcoming Wonder Woman film hasn’t started yet and is not even being discussed “until a script is finished.”

He also shut down rumours that the studio is specifically seeking a TV actress for the role, saying, “Nope. And I’d never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever,” he wrote. “It’s all about the casting.”

Gunn clarified that although the Wonder Woman film is “a priority,” it isn’t being rushed. “It’s a priority, but I wouldn’t call it fast-tracked,” he said. “Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn previously opened up about how he chose David Corenswet for ‘Superman,’ stating that while actor Nicholas Hoult also auditioned and impressed him, Corenswet was a better fit for the role.

“You know, Nick Hoult auditioned [for Superman]. He’s a great actor. I mean, some might say he’s better than David in certain ways, but he just didn’t fit the role, and that’s why he didn’t get it,” Gunn said. “As much as you can transform yourself as a person, Nick was just more controlled.”

Gunn also added that the chemistry between Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, helped seal the deal. “One of the things that we were also doing was mixing and matching Lois and Clark when we were auditioning them, and so I wanted to make sure that we had that chemistry right,” he said. “David had better chemistry with Rachel because she’s a very controlled actor, and David is a little bit more, you know, loose, and that creates a different type of dynamism onscreen,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Is Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh A Lesbian? Hollywood Star Upset Over Daughter Moving In With New Rumoured Lover, Claims Report

Tags: james gunnSupermanwonder woman

More News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Why Doctors Warn Against The ‘Romanticisation’ Of Home Births—Kerala Mother’s Death A Wake-Up Call
US Air Travel Security Could Soon Relax Strict Liquid and Footwear Rules – What You Need to Know
West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MHT CET CAP 2025: Revised Schedule for LLB, BEd, MEd and Other Courses
Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Praising Beyonce As She Joins Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour In Paris, Calls Queen Bey ‘Top-Tier’
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked
James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked
James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked
James Gunn Is Keeping Wonder Woman On Priority But Is Not Being Rushed: I Wouldn’t Call It Fast-Tracked

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?