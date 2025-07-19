Is Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh A Lesbian? Hollywood Star Upset Over Daughter Moving In With New Rumoured Lover, Claims Report

Angelina Jolie’s reportedly going through a rough patch right now—her daughter Shiloh has left the family home and moved in with Keoni Rose, a dancer who’s rumoured to be her girlfriend.

RadarOnline dropped the news, saying Shiloh’s “temporarily moved in” and that she and Keoni have been living together for a few weeks. Angelina isn’t exactly thrilled about it.

Is Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh A Lesbian?

One insider put it bluntly: “There’s no way Angie is calm about this; she likes all her birds in one nest.” Still, she’s got one eye on security—her kids don’t go anywhere without heavy-duty protection, sometimes even ex-Navy SEALs.

Angelina’s got six kids with Brad Pitt: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Brad’s reportedly uneasy about the whole thing too—not about Shiloh’s sexuality, but more about the crowd she’s hanging with, and there’s talk he partly blames Angelina for the situation.

Rumours about Shiloh and Keoni have been swirling since last November. The gossip picked up steam after the two were spotted hugging outside a condo in LA, adding more fuel to the fire about their relationship.

When Shiloh dropped Pitt from her surname

In 2024, Shiloh ditched her dad’s last name. On May 29, she stepped out for a dinner celebrating Isabel Marant’s collab with Net-A-Porter—pretty rare for her, since she usually keeps things super low-key.

The press release didn’t call her Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, though. Instead, it introduced her as “Shi Joli,” which is basically a nod to her mom and a trimmed-down version of her old name.

As per new reports, Brad Pitt is pulling out all the stops to reconnect with his kids after splitting from Angelina Jolie. Word is, he’s even reaching out to his ex-father-in-law, Jon Voight, hoping the guy can help fix what’s been a pretty rough family situation.

Pitt’s not shy about it, either—he’s leaning hard on anyone who might make a difference, starting with Voight, but also looping in other relatives and some friends in L.A.

Honestly, after years of things being tense, Pitt seems desperate for anything that might bring some peace or stability with his six kids—Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

