Home > Entertainment > Katy Perry Nearly Falls From Butterfly Prop Mid-Air During Concert, Fans Say She Had A Smoother Ride In Space Rocket

Katy Perry Nearly Falls From Butterfly Prop Mid-Air During Concert, Fans Say She Had A Smoother Ride In Space Rocket

Katy Perry faced a scary moment at her San Francisco concert when a giant butterfly prop malfunctioned mid-air during “Roar.” She kept singing despite the drop, earning praise for her professionalism. Fans debated the risks of such stunts amid her split with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry faced a stage prop malfunction during her San Francisco concert while performing Roar
Katy Perry faced a stage prop malfunction during her San Francisco concert while performing Roar

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 15:59:48 IST

Katy Perry found herself in a nerve-wracking spot during her San Francisco concert when a stage prop—meant to look like a giant butterfly—malfunctioned mid-performance.

Katy Perry nearly falls mid-air during concert 

She was singing “Roar,” perched high above the crowd, when the structure suddenly jerked and dropped, throwing her off balance for a second. Still, she managed to keep her grip and keep singing, barely missing a beat, even as the situation could’ve gone south fast.

The whole thing was part of her tour’s elaborate set design. She was lifted over the audience, encouraging them to join in—then, out of nowhere, the mechanical butterfly made a weird move, catching everyone off guard. Perry, though, hung on and kept going, showing a level of professionalism that’s tough to fake.

Clips of the incident blew up online almost immediately, popping up on X and Instagram.

How did the Internet react to Katy Perry’s incident? 

The mishap started a whole conversation about whether these aerial stunts are really worth the risk.

One fan commented, “Starting to feel like more artists should just stay on the ground / stage,” while someone else brought up, “These pop stars need to stay on the stage, learn from Gaga. First Beyoncé, now her.”

All this went down not long after Perry and Orlando Bloom publicly announced their breakup. Their reps put out a joint statement saying the two had been shifting their relationship to focus on co-parenting, following months of speculation and rumours about their status.

ALSO READ: TRON: Ares Is Here! Disney’s Explosive New Trailer Reveals India Release In 4 Languages

Tags: katy perrylatest hollywood newsviral video

