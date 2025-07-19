LIVE TV
TRON: Ares Is Here! Disney’s Explosive New Trailer Reveals India Release In 4 Languages

Disney drops the thrilling TRON: Ares teaser, starring Jared Leto, with a release set for Oct 10, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Featuring stunning VFX, emotional depth, and a powerful score, it's poised to make a big impact in India’s multilingual sci-fi market.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 14:59:55 IST

Disney has finally released the much-anticipated teaser for TRON: Ares, the latest entry in its venerable science fiction series, and it is already generating buzz. The breathtakingly beautiful teaser is teasing fans of a cyber action-packed virtual journey, merging neon-drenched cyber worlds with heart-wrenching drama. directed by Joachim Rønning and featuring Jared Leto as Ares, the sequel is set to take the TRON universe to new heights. What is more exciting to Indian audiences is that it’s coming in theatres on October 10, 2025. The film will be released in Indian cinemas in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu widening its scope and reinforcing Disney’s pledge to its multicultural Indian audience.

TRON: Ares Trailer Breakdown – Sci-Fi Visuals Meet Human Emotion

The recently released trailer of TRON: Ares is a visual treat but offers more than that; it provides the fans their first good glimpse into the virtual world after TRON: Legacy. Ares is a transition-to-the-human-world project that explores identity, power, and the blending of AI and human consciousness. The shift in narrative is positioned in action scenes, atmospheric sound design, and the philosophical undertones of the trailer. Jared Leto’s portrayal of Ares appears complicated so far but engaging, with a title character that measures weakness against cyber power.
In less than 24 hours from its global debut, the trailer gained more than 5 million views.
Disney officially utilized advanced VFX technology designed specifically for TRON: Ares.
The score is co-written by Joseph Trapanese, following the musical tradition of the TRON franchise.

TRON: Ares India Release – Multi-Language Strategy for a Wider Reach

In a significant move, Disney India has released a statement stating that TRON: Ares will see four language releases – Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. This is one of the widest multilingual releases for a science fiction Disney India film and indicates that the studio is placing greater emphasis on breaking into regional markets. With more genre programming being in demand across languages, the move is as much about translation as being regionally tuned in.
India is now the world’s third-largest Disney+ audience market.
Disney science fiction franchises previously such as Avengers: Endgame collected a maximum of 40% of its regional language releases at the box office.
TRON: Ares’ regional voice cast has been selected specifically to emulate the depth and range of the emotions of the original voice cast.

