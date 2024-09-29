Janhvi Kapoor is attending IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi and this has created a buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that the fraternity has put in extra effort to entertain fans and make the event more memorable

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after young stars in the Hindi film industry. She has found a foothold in the industry with her sincere performances and striking screen presence.

The actress, like many of her peers, is currently in the limelight because of IIFA 2024, a grand celebration of Indian cinema. In an exclusive interaction with NewsX, the Gunjan Saxena star said the whole industry has worked very hard to put the event together and entertain fans.

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About IIFA 2024

Janhvi Kapoor is attending IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi and this has created a buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that the fraternity has put in extra effort to entertain fans and make the event more memorable.

MUST READ | Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

“We are getting a lot of love from everyone. People have come here from all across the globe. We worked really hard to put on a good show. Also I would want to say thank you for the love I am getting for Devara,”she said.

The star’s comments come at a time when Devara, her maiden Telugu film, is playing in theatres.. The actioner marks her first collaboration with Jr NTR and is directed by Koratala Siva.

All You Need To Know About IIFA

Since its launch in 2000, the IIFA has taken place in various cities, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the three-day event is being hosted at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, wrapping up on September 29. The main attraction, the esteemed IIFA Awards, took place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead host, alongside co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.