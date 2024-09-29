Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Janhvi Kapoor On IIFA 2024: We Worked Hard To Put On This Show | NewsX Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor is attending IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi and this has created a buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that the fraternity has put in extra effort to entertain fans and make the event more memorable

Janhvi Kapoor On IIFA 2024: We Worked Hard To Put On This Show | NewsX Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after young stars in the Hindi film industry. She has found a foothold in the industry with her sincere performances and striking screen presence.

The actress, like many of her peers, is currently in the limelight because of IIFA 2024, a grand celebration of Indian cinema. In an exclusive interaction with NewsX, the Gunjan Saxena star said the whole industry has worked very hard to put the event together and entertain fans.

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About IIFA 2024

Janhvi Kapoor is attending IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi and this has created a buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that the fraternity has put in extra effort to entertain fans and make the event more memorable.

MUST READ | Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

“We are getting a lot of love from everyone. People have come here from all across the globe. We worked really hard to put on a good show. Also I would want to say thank you for the love I am getting for Devara,”she said.

The star’s comments come at a time when Devara, her maiden Telugu film, is playing in theatres.. The actioner marks her first collaboration with Jr NTR and is directed by Koratala Siva.

All You Need To Know About IIFA

Since its launch in 2000, the IIFA has taken place in various cities, including New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the three-day event is being hosted at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, wrapping up on September 29. The main attraction, the esteemed IIFA Awards, took place on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead host, alongside co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

 

Filed under

iifa 2024 Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor IIFA 2024

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox