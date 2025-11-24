Jennifer Lopez Sets Udaipur Ablaze with Stunning Performance at Netra Mantena- Rama Raju Mantena Wedding

Global pop superstar Jennifer Lopez not only graced but also turned the wedding of the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Netra Mantena and the tech mogul Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur into a huge concert night with high-energy theatre. The extravagant party, which was organised by the Indian-American pharmaceutical billionaire Rama Raju Mantena and his spouse Padmaja, took place in some of Udaipur’s upscale venues and attracted a star-studded guest list consisting of global celebrities and wealthy businessmen.

Jennifer Lopez’s First Live Performance in India

This was the first time for Lopez, and she gave the audience at the wedding reception on November 23 a resounding medley of her highest-charting songs along with pretty sophisticated choreography and elaborate staging. Jennifer was dressed in glistening black and white and sang and danced to several hit songs. The reception, which had been private for just a moment, was such a big hit that it soon became a stadium-like unfolding and went viral on social media.

Jennifer Lopez performing “Get Right” at a billionaire’s wedding in India. pic.twitter.com/13dMmMifWp — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) November 23, 2025

JLo Stuns in Saree at Wedding Ceremony

Lopez, showing respect for India’s culture, wore a pink bridal saree with elaborate embroidery, accompanied by magnificent jewellery and a maang tikka when she came to the ceremony. She was instantly lauded for her Indian look by fans. Besides the guests, the social media users also noted her vivacity and professionalism at the age of 56, pronounced the one-hour performance as “a whole concert” and voted the Udaipur bash as one of the priciest weddings of the year.