JioUtsav 2025 launched, festive sale starts today

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 14:30:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): As India ushers in the festive season, JioMart has come up with a special launch of JioUtsav 2025.

Kickstarting the festive sale from 22nd September, JioMart brings consumers unmatched savings, the widest product selection, and doorstep delivery without any hidden charges – making it the one-stop destination for all festive needs.

Kicking off the season with a bang, JioUtsav will feature one of the lowest prices in India on the iPhone 16e starting from 44870. The sale will also feature iPhone 16 Plus starting from Rs 61700. Terms and Conditions Apply. Prices Including Bank Offers

Alongside, shoppers can enjoy blockbuster electronics deals, including:

• Infinix GT 30 starting from Rs 17,499

• Upgrade to MacBook starting from Rs 49,590

• Samsung 32″ TV starting from Rs 10,490

• Semi-Automatic Washing Machines starting from Rs 5,990

• ACs starting from Rs 22,990

• Kitchen & Home Appliances, Audio & Accessories – Up to 90 per cent Off

To make festive shopping even more rewarding, JioMart is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount with leading banks including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BOB), and RBL Bank. The festive season in India is all about more – more shopping, more celebrations, and more moments with loved ones. JioUtsav brings this alive by giving consumers more value, more variety, and more convenience – all at once.

Backed by the scale and reach of JioMart, millions of households across metros, towns, and villages can enjoy timely, hassle-free deliveries with no hidden charges, making festive shopping simple and stress-free.

From festive groceries and everyday essentials to fashion for the entire family, and gifting options that spread happiness, JioMart has lined up the biggest offers to meet every shopper’s wish list.

JioUtsav will run across the country starting 22nd September, marking the grand opening of India’s festive shopping season with unmatched deals and offers. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: festive-offersjioutsavjioutsav-2025

