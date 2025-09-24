Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

The courtroom comedy-drama “Jolly LLB 3,” featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has demonstrated a commendable stunning performance at the box office after going through a slump on Monday, by the 5th day of its release crossing the Rs 65 crore milestone. After a solid opening weekend, it attracted a powerful Rs 53.5 crore, followed by a bad Monday, which dipped into collections of just Rs 5.5 crore.

However, the film did take off on its first Tuesday, bringing in close to Rs 6.5 crore collections, showing a slight but significant improvement. This is a collection process that seems to be going in the right direction for Subhash Kapoor, who is now ready to chase his flow into the weekdays.

Box Office Performance: Weekday Test

Opening to a bang with collections of Rs 12.5 crore, Rs 20 crore, and Rs 21 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, “Jolly LLB 3” faced its real test starting Monday. The measure of the bounce back, an apparent increase in collections on Tuesday, shows that the film is now holding well and, in addition, being pushed by word-of-mouth.

With collections now standing at Rs 65.5 crore, it is strong enough to aim for the Rs 100 crore club in the next few days.

Audience Reception and Future Projections

The third part of the Jolly LLB franchise has received accolades for its entertaining courtroom antics and tremendous performances from the lead actors, particularly the odd pair Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with the returning Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi. Jolly LLB 3 thus has a clear runway to carry out its impressive run with no big releases being lined up for the next week.

While it essentially needs to pull through during the weekdays to stay on its pace, this will be the key to recognition for the film, besides the competition to enter the all-time record with a release like Jolly LLB 2.

