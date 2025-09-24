LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, bounces back at the box office on Day 5. After a sluggish Monday, collections rose to ₹65.5 crore by Tuesday, showing promise for a strong weekday run and potential entry into the ₹100 crore club.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 bounces back, crosses ₹65 crore on Day 5 (Pc: X)
Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 bounces back, crosses ₹65 crore on Day 5 (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 24, 2025 14:42:07 IST

The courtroom comedy-drama “Jolly LLB 3,” featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has demonstrated a commendable stunning performance at the box office after going through a slump on Monday, by the 5th day of its release crossing the Rs 65 crore milestone. After a solid opening weekend, it attracted a powerful Rs 53.5 crore, followed by a bad Monday, which dipped into collections of just Rs 5.5 crore.

However, the film did take off on its first Tuesday, bringing in close to Rs 6.5 crore collections, showing a slight but significant improvement. This is a collection process that seems to be going in the right direction for Subhash Kapoor, who is now ready to chase his flow into the weekdays.

Box Office Performance: Weekday Test

Opening to a bang with collections of Rs 12.5 crore, Rs 20 crore, and Rs 21 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, “Jolly LLB 3” faced its real test starting Monday. The measure of the bounce back, an apparent increase in collections on Tuesday, shows that the film is now holding well and, in addition, being pushed by word-of-mouth.

With collections now standing at Rs 65.5 crore, it is strong enough to aim for the Rs 100 crore club in the next few days.

Audience Reception and Future Projections

The third part of the Jolly LLB franchise has received accolades for its entertaining courtroom antics and tremendous performances from the lead actors, particularly the odd pair Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with the returning Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi. Jolly LLB 3 thus has a clear runway to carry out its impressive run with no big releases being lined up for the next week.

While it essentially needs to pull through during the weekdays to stay on its pace, this will be the key to recognition for the film, besides the competition to enter the all-time record with a release like Jolly LLB 2.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?’

Tags: akshay kumarArshad WarsiJolly LLB 3Jolly LLB 3 Box Office

RELATED News

Alia Bhatt Dazzles At Milan Fashion Week In Gucci’s La Famiglia Collection – Stunning Look Steals Spotlight
Psychological Thriller ‘Vash’ Brings National Recognition to Gujarati Cinema
Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is Doing Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Chamchagiri,’ Recalls His Brother Was Never Fired From Tere Naam
Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?’
Ricky Pond’s Energetic ‘Dholida’ Navratri Dance Goes Viral, Winning Hearts Of Desi Fans Everywhere

LATEST NEWS

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam
Craving For A ‘Sutta Break’? Here’s Why You Love Smoking But This Is What The Nicotine Buzz Is Doing To Your Brain
Leh Ladakh: Who Is Behind The Protests, What Are The Demands, And What Has Sonam Wangchuk Said
China slammed for fireworks spectacle on fragile Tibetan Plateau
Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
Donald Trump’s UN Meltdown Triggers Panic Over His Mental Health, US President’s Niece Sounds Alarm
11th International Iconic Awards 2025 Shines with Star Power, Stellar Hosts & Iconic Performances
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed surges towards top spot in T20I rankings
PF Balance Check Got Easier: How To Check Through EPFO UMANG App & Other Methods
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

QUICK LINKS