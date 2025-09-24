LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?'

Varun Dhawan Reacts: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Faces Off Against Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara – Darr Nahi Lagta?’

Varun Dhawan humorously addressed the box office clash between his film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend-Chapter 1, showing confidence while acknowledging Kantara’s massive pan-Indian success and the unique opportunities of this cinematic face-off.

Varun Dhawan Confident Ahead of Sunny Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Clash (Pc: Instagram/X)
Varun Dhawan Confident Ahead of Sunny Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Clash (Pc: Instagram/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 24, 2025 12:42:01 IST

Varun Dhawan, known for his charming on-screen persona and witty comments, addressed the much-anticipated box office face-off between his upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Rishabh Shetty’s movie behemoth, Kantara A Legend-Chapter 1, which creates a lot of buzz among moviegoers and trade analysts. Everyone is waiting to see what will happen to both films as a result of that clash.

Dhawan, however, approached the issue with his usual sense of humor by asking, “Kantara se darr nahi lagra?” (Aren’t you scared of Kantara?) by a user through X. This statement was casual, indicating that he is full of confidence in his own film and acknowledges the massive cultural and commercial success of Shetty’s work, which has gone on to become a pan-Indian phenomenal hit.

Varun Dhawan: Acknowledging a Juggernaut

Dhawan’s remark is not just a one-liner. What it is, is a clever admission of how monumental the success of Kantara is. The first film, Kantara: A Legend, was a runaway success and surprisingly so in 2022 for its impressive storytelling rooted in folklore, fantastic visuals, and an awesome performance-plus-direction by Rishabh Shetty. The sequel-now prequel-is expected to carry on with this legacy.

By referring to the movie, Dhawan casts his own project into this current cinematic landscape, revealing the up-and-coming obstacles and opportunities of that date. It also serves the purpose of creating goodwill with the audience, showing that artists’ work deserves to be respected and not seen merely as a competitor.



Box Office Dynamics: A Two-Film Market

Simultaneous releases of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara A Legend-Chapter 1 furnish an interesting case study in the contemporary box office dynamics. Kantara Chapter 1 breaks regional boundaries, touches the national audience, and creates heightened expectations for its follow-up.

Meanwhile, Dhawan’s commercial Hindi-language entertainer should definitely draw its own share of followers. This clash is not a clear-cut zero-sum game; these two movies can cohabit each with a different set of audiences. We will know from eventual box office numbers whether both will find a space for themselves or only one will overshadow the other in this battle of high stakes.

Tags: Kantara A Legend-Chapter 1Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariVarun Dhawan

