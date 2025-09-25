LIVE TV
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
Home > Entertainment > Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 70 Crore, Festive Boost Ahead?

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 70 Crore, Festive Boost Ahead?

Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi has grossed ₹69.75 crore in India by Day 6. Despite a weekday dip, strong weekend collections and the Navratri festive season could push the film past ₹70 crore, making it a promising box office performer.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears ₹70 Crore (Pc: X)
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears ₹70 Crore (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 25, 2025 12:10:47 IST

The much-hyped, highly awaited Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 has shown a tremendous hold at the box office, notwithstanding the weekday dip. The film began well on Friday, and by the end of its sixth day, its collection in India was pegged gross at an estimated ₹69.75 crore (net collection).

This puts the comedy legal battle in a good place heading safety toward the thrilling ₹70 crore milestone. The commercial path of the film echoes the originality of the Jolly LLB franchise and also the much-loved chemistry between the primary actors.

Weekend Wonder vs. Weekday Wane

The capitalizations strongly indicated that Jolly LLB 3 had an opening weekend that saw big collections shoot up sharply. After Saturday and Sunday, the film registered the best figures on these days, an explicit indication that positive word-of-mouth was being translated into footfall.

But the much-dreaded weekday fall was already evident on Monday, and the estimated collection in its sixth day is ₹4.25 crore, which is the lowest of all time in single-day collection. The slowdown, though, is a normal trajectory for most Bollywood releases, but the six-day total is still very promising.

Navratri Nudge for Collections

The immediate future of the film’s box office run is bright looking, owing mostly to the beginning of the festive season, with the Navratri’s commencing. Historically, Indian festivals provide a massive push to collections, with evening and weekend occupancy gains. Trade pundits are hopeful that the festive days will provide just the right amount of momentum to take Jolly LLB 3 past the ₹70 crore mark and target a strong close in the first week, well above ₹75 crore. 

With its compelling narrative and comic blend into social commentary, the film seems just the right fit, welcoming family audiences willing to go to theatres during holidays. The movie has already crossed the global gross of ₹100 crore.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark

