Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting

Washington, DC [US], September 6 (ANI): After doing a series of projects, including Wicked, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Fellow Travellers and multiple seasons of Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey is planning to take a break from acting, E! News reported.

“I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing,” he said, adding, “But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund.”

Jonathan founded the U.K.-based charity and raises funds for non-profit organisations supporting the LGBTQ+ community by partnering with global brands, which is how the actor’s viral “slutty little glasses”–a partnership with eyewear brand Cubitts–came to be.

“Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places,” he continued. “There’s this statistic: out of every £100 raised in the U.K., only 1 [penny] goes to the LGBTQ+ community. You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that,” E! News reported.

But before his Hollywood hiatus, Jonathan found other ways to incorporate The Shameless Fund into his daily life, especially by being colourful.

“When we’re working on the Shameless Fund, the colour pink is so important,” he said. “It’s an expression of joy and happiness, and it’s incredibly flattering–a reason why I wore it so much during the Wicked press tour,” E! News reported. (ANI)

