Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Jurassic World Rebirth is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest movie events. This franchise has always commanded a massive international following, and the new instalment is arriving with some pretty sky-high expectations.

Gareth Edwards did the directing, and David Koepp wrote the script; fans and critics are already buzzing. John Mathieson is handling cinematography.

Jurassic World Rebirth has hit the theatres globally

The story picks up five years after Jurassic World Dominion. Dinosaurs aren’t exactly a novelty anymore, thanks to climate changes pushing them toward the equator.

The plot kicks off when a pharmaceutical company sets its sights on extracting DNA from three prehistoric heavyweights—Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, and Titanosaurus—in hopes of developing a cure for heart disease. The catch? They need to bring these creatures in alive.

Early reviews for Jurassic World Rebirth—starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey—have highlighted the film’s pulse-pounding action and visual spectacle. Even before its official release, it’s getting plenty of love online for its bold storytelling and its nods to the legendary Jurassic Park films.

Jurassic World Rebirth: What is the internet saying?

One critic on X put it bluntly: “The one thing I can say that Jurassic World: Rebirth knocks out is that Scarlett Johansson still 100% has the God damn movie star sauce. She’s shot like a star, presented like a star, and looks absolutely stunning.”

They’re never beating this pic.twitter.com/xpYWUr135y — Dragon Academy (@StudyDragonsNFT) June 30, 2025

No one needs to see 7 different version of Jurassic park concepts… — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) June 30, 2025

I have little interest in watching this. The concept feels tired, and nothing since the original Jurassic Park has come close to recapturing its magic. — Cover3 (@Cover3_mx) July 1, 2025

I just don’t want to see these becoming another fast and furious series where the first

3 were awesome then they start

Tanking so they hire new celebs to

He in it to get people back, then just end up putting out action movie slop

For 20 years. — Mattchew (@Mattchewthemid) June 30, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.

