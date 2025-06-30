The Devil’s Back: Devil Wears Prada 2 Starts Shooting With Star-Studded Cast In Global Fashion Capitals, Set To Release Soon

Fashion fans, get ready! The highly anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially begun filming, and the excitement is palpable. On June 30, 2025, 20th Century Studios announced the sequel with an Instagram post featuring the unmistakable red heels that symbolize the franchise’s fierce style and wit. This time, the original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reunite, while Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Miranda Priestly’s enigmatic husband. The film promises to bring back the high-stakes world of fashion with fresh drama and iconic moments.

Anne Hathaway’s Teaser Marks The Return Of The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway, who played the unforgettable Andy Sachs in the first film, teased fans with a minimalist yet powerful Instagram post. The clip shows just the classic red stilettos from The Devil Wears Prada, serving as a subtle but thrilling hint that the devilishly stylish journey is about to resume. Although she didn’t share behind-the-scenes footage, the teaser was enough to ignite anticipation worldwide, reminding everyone that the film’s blend of fashion, power, and wit is ready to make its comeback.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Filming In Fashion Capitals Across The Globe

The sequel is shooting across the world’s top fashion hubs: New York, Paris, and London. These glamorous locations promise to provide a stunning backdrop for the drama and style that fans expect. With the film slated for release on May 1, 2026, anticipation is building as production ramps up in these cities known for their couture, runways, and street style that can only be described as runway-ready. The world is waiting for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to return with more high fashion and higher stakes.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Plot: Miranda Priestly Faces A New Fashion Era

The sequel’s storyline continues to focus on Miranda Priestly, the formidable fashion editor, as she confronts a rapidly evolving industry. Print magazines are fading while digital media takes center stage, challenging her iron grip on the fashion world. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, rises as a top luxury brand executive. The complex and intense dynamic between Miranda and Emily returns, layered with rivalry, respect, and plenty of sharp wit. This new chapter of The Devil Wears Prada aims to capture the tension between tradition and innovation in fashion.

