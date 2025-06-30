Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Ramayana First Look: After Leaked Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s Image, Makers All Set To Introduce Official Logo On THIS Date

Ramayana First Look: After Leaked Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s Image, Makers All Set To Introduce Official Logo On THIS Date

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana: The Introduction teaser, cleared by CBFC, drops July 3 in Mumbai. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic stars Ranbir as Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai as Sita. The film aims for a Diwali 2026 release, with Part 2 in 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in a leaked image from Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in a leaked image from Ramayana

Last Updated: June 30, 2025 21:22:33 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana has been quietly brewing for a while now. The shoot’s still rolling, but finally, there’s some real movement—fans are about to get their first official look.

The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) just cleared the title announcement teaser, which clocks in at three minutes. Mark your calendars: July 3 is the big day for that first reveal.

All about Ramayana’s first look 

Here’s what is happening: the publicity team dropped a note to the media saying Ramayana: The Introduction’s first official glimpse will be shown at a theatre in Mumbai on July 3. 

The filmmakers—Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra—are promising a grand cinematic event to kick things off. The title announcement video will be launched at a traditional muhurat ceremony, which adds a little gravitas to the whole deal.

A quick rundown for the uninitiated: Nitesh Tiwari directs, Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations are producing. Ramayana: The Introduction is aiming for a Diwali 2026 release, and part two is lined up for Diwali 2027.

Ramayana’s cast

As for the cast, Ranbir Kapoor takes on Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash steps into Bollywood as Ravana. Sunny Deol is Hanuman, Ravi Dubey is playing Lakshman, and Lara Dutta is Kaikeyi. Word is, Rakul Preet Singh’s in as Surpanakha. 

Other names floating around: Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Vivek as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Adinath Kothare as Bharat, and Mohit Raina returns as Lord Shiva.

The first preview was supposed to drop at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, but after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the team decided to hold off. Now, all eyes are on July 3.

