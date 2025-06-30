Abhijeet Bhattacharya Takes Shots At Diljit Dosanjh With Old Concert Video, Writes, ‘Hindustan Hamare BAAP Ka Hai’

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is seriously gunning for Diljit Dosanjh right now. He dug up this old concert clip of Diljit reciting Rahat Indori’s “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai” and went off on him, especially since everyone’s already losing it over Diljit working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh

Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared the video on Instagram, all fired up, and fired shots at Diljit for quoting Indori. He’s like, “Hindustan hamare baap ka hai… Hamare baap ke baap ke baap ke purvajo ka hai,” which, if you need a translation, means “India belongs to our fathers and forefathers.”

Abhijeet even wrapped up the montage with himself holding the Indian flag, and “Sare Jahan Se Achha” playing in the background. Not gonna lie, it was a pretty dramatic finish. The caption? “Hindustan Hamare BAAP ka hai.” All caps, just in case you missed the message.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaarji 3 controversy

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal’s been making a fuss, trying to get Diljit’s Indore concert cancelled back in December. Diljit didn’t really flinch, though.

The singer just dedicated his show to Rahat Indori and dropped that same poem again—“Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.” The gist is, this land isn’t anyone’s private property; it belongs to everyone who’s sacrificed for it. Kind of a mic-drop if you ask me.

Diljit’s smack in the middle of this big fat controversy because Hania Aamir is starring with him and Neeru Bajwa in Sardaar Ji 3.

The internet lost its calm, calling for bans, the whole nine yards. AICWA and FWICE? Both want Diljit blacklisted from the industry. This all blew up after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, so the timing couldn’t be messier.

Sardaar Ji 3 has already been released overseas on June 27, but don’t expect it in Indian theatres anytime soon.

