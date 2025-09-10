LIVE TV
Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Team Up for New Talk Show, But What Surprises Await On Release Day?

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna host ‘Two Much,’ a fresh unscripted talk show premiering on Prime Video September 25. Packed with wit, star-studded guests, and candid conversations, the duo promises entertainment, laughter, and unfiltered celebrity stories

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show ‘Two Much’ premieres September 25 (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 10, 2025 16:45:17 IST

Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to impress the viewers once again but this time around as the hosts of a new talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The much-hyped unscripted show is officially going to be released on Prime Video on September 25, and the viewer can expect an entertaining and candid approach to celebrities.

The duo is known to have a particular sense of wit, a certain contagious energy, and unreserved opinions that will be among the main strengths of the show that will provide Indian audiences with a new Talk show experience.

Kajol-Twinkle Unscripted Entertainment

No longer scripted and conventional, “Two Much” is being marketed as the place where true and free-flowing conversations can be expected. The reality show is being created in partnership with Banijay Asia and it will go beyond the typical reality celebrity talk and will explore intimate disclosures and humorous stories. The show is expected to take the friendship of the characters off screen and their contrasting personalities to the center stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



One can look forward to a light and entertaining ride with the hosts talking to a star-studded guest list that will surely give promise of a combination of wit, laughs and maybe just a touch of mischief. Such format draws on those real and rough times, which will undoubtedly appeal to a generation that appreciates talk.

Star-Studded Guest List

Although the formal list of the guests is also under a wrap, the show will possibly include the names of some of the largest representatives of Indian cinema. The producers have alluded to a guest list which will be more glamorous than red carpet event creating tremendous hype among fans.

It is anticipated to be a platform where celebrities will offer an insight, personal stories and hidden aspects of their lives all under the guidance of the keen intuition and the curiosity of the two presenters. The fact that people will be matched up in a way they never had imagined and that there will be no faking has established the fun that the show will not only be about celebrity, but about the kinds of things that really count.

