‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Day 1 Worldwide Box Office Prediction: Prabhas-led Film to Outperform SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? | Trade Talk

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, is set to hit screens on Thursday, June 27, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The sci-fi action drama features the ‘Baahubali’ actor in a new avatar and is said to be inspired by Indian mythology. It has garnered attention with its intense trailers and riveting theme music. These factors and Prabhas’ stardom are likely to help it open to a sensational response at the global box office.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Prabhas Film Set To Open On an Excellent Note

The Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to open in theatres on June 27. It has become the talk of the town with its action-packed trailer and stunning visuals. The buzz and Prabhas’ popularity among the fans are expected to help the sci-fi actioner take an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade tracker, the day 1 will be between Rs 180 crore and Rs 200 crore.

“I expect the first day gross to be between Rs 180 crore and Rs 200 crore. The film might even match the opening day figure of RRR (Rs 223 crore) depending on the performance of the Hindi shows,” he told News X.

He further added that the film might collect Rs 70 crore (share) in the Telugu market if the word of mouth is strong. Ramesh also empasised that the pan-India biggie will collect around Rs 6 crore in Tamil Nadu.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD‘, Prabhas’ first release of the year, is a sci-fi actioner that centres on the fight between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’. It stars the ‘Adipurush’ actor as a bounty hunter who embarks on a difficult mission. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, and Saswata. ‘Ulaganayagan’ plays the villain the biggie. The film’s music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is slated to git screens on July 27.

