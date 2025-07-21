LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Live TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files bangladesh Chess World Cup Global Valuation ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash Epstein files
Home > Entertainment > Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin shared horrific casting couch experiences from Cannes and Mumbai in a recent interview. She shared how producers and filmmakers propositioned her for roles in exchange for personal favors. Koechlin highlighted the pervasive harassment in the film industry and advocating for better working conditions and gender equality.

Kalki Koechlin recalls disturbing casting couch experiences
Kalki Koechlin recalls disturbing casting couch experiences

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:43:02 IST

Bollywood star Kalki Koechlin, who is popular for portraying her bold, audacious roles and being truthful in her nature, spoke about heinous cases of harassment recently that occurred to her when she entered the industry. She talked about two such contrasting experiences, one at an audition in Mumbai and another on set of the Cannes Film Festival as a student, in an interview, pointing to the common issue of casting couch culture in films.

Kalki’s Harassment by a Prominent Indian Producer at Cannes

Kalki recalled an incident from the time when she was not even an actress, she went to the Cannes event  as a promotion model for Nokia. At that time Koechlin, was studying in London, met with a well-known Indian producer through a friend. She went to watch his film in the hope of acquiring professional contacts.

But the director invited her out for dinner in London and made it clear that career promotion would mean that she had to meet his own criteria. Koechlin refused absolutely, later remembering the experience in disgust but deciding to protect herself by keeping back.

Similar Experience in Mumbai’s Film Industry

That was not the only incident, years later, Koechlin was confronted with the same experience in Mumbai during a screen test for a film labeled as a “big launch.” The producer told her that she would have to “know him” socially in order to play the part, similar to the exploitative response she had earlier encountered at Cannes.

Again, she declined the offer, again reiterating that she didn’t want to waste his or her time, demonstrating her determination to uphold her integrity despite unwanted advances. Further she said, Kalki said, “I have a raging fury inside me. I want to punch that person in the face but like any other woman, I tell myself to keep it in and just get out of the situation, cause it is also out of safety and other reasons. It’s kind of disgust, kind of experience.”

Kalki Addressing the Lasting Impact of Casting Couch Culture

Koechlin’s testimony sheds light on the normalised sexual  harassment in the entertainment industry. She testified that such experiences, even if they become a standard, have a lasting psychological effect on aspiring actresses.

From her experience, Koechlin aims to shed light on better and more respectful working conditions, above her gender equality vision and women empowerment. That the vulnerability indicates the necessity to consider these so that meaningful change in the industry can be brought about so that it can be reached.

Also Read: Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’

Tags: home-hero-pos-9

More News

Rishab Shetty Calls Kantara: Chapter 1 A ‘Divine Force’, Unveils First Glimpse- See Pic Here!
Keegan Bradley Confirms Bryson DeChambeau Will Join U.S. Ryder Cup Team, Pick or Not
Veteran Communist Leader VS Achuthanandan Passes Away At 101 In Thiruvananthapuram
Shirtless Man’s Dramatic Reaction to ‘Saiyaara’ Goes Viral: Screams, Collapses, And Sparks Internet Frenzy
EPFO Sees An Unprecedented Growth With 20 Lakh New Members In May 2025
Is Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela’s Untitled Film Not Releasing This Year? Anurag Basu Has All The Scoop
Is Mohit Suri’s New Record-Breaking Film Saiyaara A Copy Of A Korean Film? Internet Says “He Has Barely Made Any Original Film.”
Income-Tax Bill 2025 Gets Major Rewrite: Panel Offers Clarity And Relief
Ram Charan Shares Fierce Look for Peddi, Calls It His Most Exciting Role Yet
Donald Trump Threatens Stadium Deal Over Washington Commanders Name, Demands Return to ‘Redskins’
Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’
Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’
Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’
Kalki Koechlin Recalls Unsettling Casting Couch Experience From Cannes: ‘I want to punch that person’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?