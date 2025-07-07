Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?

Amidst Kamal Haasan’s controversial romantic involvements, the story of his unconfirmed affair with Rekha, during the shoot of their film remains classic till this day. The controversy peaked when Kamal Haasan’s then-wife, Vani Ganapathy, reportedly caught the two red-handed at Chennai’s Hotel.

Kamal Hassan And Rekha’s Controversial Affair

Kamal Hassan and Rekha both have been in a series of controversies because of their romantic involvements but till this day, one the most shocking incidents of the 1970s in the entertainment industry is the affair of these co-stars.

Vani Ganapathy, who was married to Kamal Hassan at that time, once walked in on husband Kamal Haasan and Rekha at a Chennai hotel. The incident reportedly occurred during the filming of the Tamil movie Meendum Kokila (1981), which starred Kamal Haasan, Rekha, and Sridevi. Reports suggest that the co-stars started sharing a close bond during the shooting.

Vani Ganpathy Walked Unannounced Into Their Hotel Room

Although the affair was unnoticed by the crew, the main drama started when Kamal Hassan’s ex-wife, Vani Ganapathy barged in their hotel room in Hotel Chola Sheraton in Chennai and caught them red handed. As per the accounts of Rediff, a hotel employee stated,

“In late 1979, I was working at the Hotel Chola Sheraton in Chennai. One night, when I reported for work, I found the place in a tizzy. As the girls in reception told the story, Kamal Haasan and Rekha Ganesan were in the latter’s room in the hotel when Kamal’s then-wife Vani Ganapathy arrived and gave her husband a public dressing-down.”

Following the event, rumors suggest Rekha was replaced by Malayalam actress Deepa in the project. Neither Kamal Haasan nor Rekha has publicly addressed the incident, and details remain unconfirmed.

Vani Ganpathy and Kamal Hassan Divorce

Kamal Haasan and Vani Ganapathy, a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer got married in 1978 after meeting through mutual friends and working together in1975.

The romance with Rekha was just a start but their relationship started falling apart when Kamal started sharing a close bond with actress Sarika, whom he began dating before his divorce from Vani. Finally the couple finalized their divorce after a decade together in 1988.

