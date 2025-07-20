THEY’RE BACK! Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan Reunite for Shocking Psychological Thriller.

The much-loved on-screen couple Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan, who are adored for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the “Tanu Weds Manu” trilogy, are getting together again! While the audience has been all these years wondering if the third installment of the offbeat romantic comedy will take off, the actors themselves are now formally joining forces once again for a new venture named ‘Circle’. The sensational report of the pregnancy generated tides of excitement among their Bollywood followers who love them dearly as the free-spirited Tanu and the strait-laced Manu. The two films, particularly “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015), not just box office successes but also made Kangana a serious actress, particularly her conventional double role.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: A Blockbuster Hit

“Tanu Weds Manu Returns” was a success at the box office upon its release in 2015. The film outdid the success of its predecessor, receiving universal acclaim and ranking among the highest-grossing Hindi films in 2015. One of the main causes of its success was Kangana Ranaut’s flawless double role as Tanu, the energetic and capricious wife, and Datto, the temperamental Haryanvi sportsman and Tanu copy. Her subtle acting, particularly as Datto with her own accent and mannerism, made audiences and critics alike impressed, with her receiving several awards and nominations. Its witty one-liners, thrilling plot, and constant lovable characterization of Manu by R. Madhavan also helped its colossal popularity to become the gold standard of Bollywood romantic comedies.

A New Chapter: “Circle” and Future Prospects

Despite being a well-known and everlasting classic, “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” features Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan is now starting a new creative endeavor together with ‘Circle’. The new movie is said to be a psychological thriller, a genre from the romantic comedy genre that their combination is best known for. The movie has completed shooting and has a Dussehra release date in 2025. This new production is the actors’ enthusiasm to take up diverse types of roles and genres, offering something new and interesting to their audience. In the meantime, director Aanand L. Rai has suggested “Tanu Weds Manu 3” sometime in the near future, that he is already working on the story but emphasized that the most important thing is a good story instead of taking advantage of the popularity of the franchise. It leaves us wondering whether Tanu and Manu will yet again return, but till that time, ‘Circle’ is the much-awaited reunion of this on-screen hit duo.

Also Read: Anand Gandhi’s Ship Of Theseus Competes 12 Years, Filmmaker’s Debut Feature Continues To Redefine Indian Cinema